Dallas, TX

Melanin MANIFESTival: Me in You, You in Me (June 14)

By Editorial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanin Manifest Presents: Pull Up and Register to Vote...

A complimentary respite for the Brothas (June 18)

A complimentary respite for the Brothas, courtesy of Litehouse Wellness and Daisha Board Gallery at 12pm. Brothas, join us for a unique meditative experience curated by Sherri Doucette of Litehouse Wellness. You’ll enjoy light bites, art and a guided meditation accompanied by DFW’s dopest cellist Jordan Jones at the Daisha Board Gallery that showcases work by BIPOC and LBGTQ+ artists.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Southern Pride has added rapper, songwriter, and record executive (June 16)

Dallas Southern Pride has added rapper, songwriter, and record executive, Yo Gotti, as a headliner for its Juneteenth Unity Weekend celebration, June 16-19, 2022. Yo Gotti will perform at the Mega Party on Saturday, June 18 alongside Dallas’ own superstars Erica Banks and Yella Beezy. The Mega Party will start at 10 p.m. and will be held at Amplified (10262 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, Texas)
DALLAS, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Stephanie Ward

She’s a California Girl, hailing from Oakland where she attended Carver Vocational-Technical High School, and when she arrived in Dallas working for the Dallas Morning News, she was on her job, she was in the community and she was involved! The San Francisco State University alum then opened Stephanie’s Collections, a beautiful art gallery in North Dallas that drew people from all over for her quality products and services. There was always something going on at Stephanie’s! Stephanie has enjoyed stints at Spicewood Designs, New Lime Media and Gift for Moms.
DALLAS, TX
Making a Splash!

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, and the Dallas Park and Recreation Department are excited about the renewal of the Dallas’ Teen All Access Pass. This free pass allows Dallas youth from ages 13-17 to visit different tourist attractions like the Perot Museum and Dallas Zoo. Thanks to Amazon and other local partners, this program will be available to 10,000 Dallas teens over the summer. Passes can be picked up starting Monday, June 27th.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Let Freedom Ring!

Chief Editor of Elite News, Darryl Blair, invites the community to come out to the 2nd Annual North Texas Juneteenth Celebration, March and Festival on Saturday, June 18th. Located at Fair Park, Black-owned businesses, concessions, live entertainment and more will be featured from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
I Was Just Thinking…w/ Norma Adams-Wade

Joining Norma Adams-Wade on “I Was Just Thinking” is Bob Lydia and Arthur Fleming – two former presidents of the Dallas Branch NAACP. Fleming’s interest in civil rights grew after he returned home as a VietNam veteran and experienced some of the nation’s hostility against VN vets. “I figured if I could fight for America, surely I could fight for Black people,” said Fleming, a Texas A&M University-Commerce business graduate. Lydia, a former U. S. Air Force weapons specialist, also is an NAACP local, state and national executive, an entrepreneur, civic leader, and board member of various City of Duncanville organizations.
DALLAS, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: LAURA COBB HAYES

Previously Laura Cobb Hayes served as Chief Executive Officer of The Learning Bridge, Chief Academic Officer and Vice President of Edison Learning, National Director of Foundations for New Leaders for New Schools, Director of Education for the Foundation for Community Empowerment, Senior Director for Texas Education Agency, educator in DISD, AND, a principal in Grand Prairie ISD. Certified in numerous disciplines, the UNT Masters Degree graduate also served as president of Head Start of Greater Dallas (first Black female elected!), Advisory Board member of Dallas Children’s Theater and Board Member of Big Brothers Big Sister of Greater Dallas and also Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Links, Inc and she may not know Karate, but she knows Taekwondo!
DALLAS, TX
March for Our Lives draws hundreds calling for gun control to downtown Dallas

On a sweltering Saturday morning, about 400 people gathered in downtown Dallas calling for solutions to gun violence. Sparked by last month’s massacre at a Texas elementary school, some demonstrators carried messages in remembrance of victims of mass shootings. They chanted and held signs as they made their way through the city, and many spoke out about changes they wanted to see.
DALLAS, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Symphony Parson Lowe￼

Symphony Parson Lowe studied broadcast journalism at Florida A&M University, where she was initiated into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. A resident of Midlothian, Symphony is active in the community, working to bring about fairness, equity, inclusion and justice. She’s doing everything from leading marches to feeding the homeless and distributing food kits. Symphony is an NABJ/DFW-ABJ Baby having participated in the DFW-ABC (J) Urban Journalism Workshop as a high school student. In addition to stints at Break of Day Design, Hanley Wood, American Heart Association and Sharecare, she also worked for Service Broadcasting (K104/KKDA/KRNB) and today she is an event planner for 7-Eleven.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Dallas council will meet to consider firing, disciplining City Manager Broadnax

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, under fire over his response to criticism of the city’s beleaguered construction permitting process, could face disciplinary action or be fired during a hastily called council meeting. Mayor Eric Johnson and three council members have separately asked that the closed session meeting take place...
DALLAS, TX
They Served Our Country, Now It’s Our Turn to Serve Them

Tuesday was a fun day for all as the U.S. Army celebrated its 247th birthday on Flag Day and the staff of Operation Tiny House commemorated the day by honoring veterans at the Tiny Dining Ranch in Southern Dallas County. It was a time for fellowship, good food and memories...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Protecting Free Speech!

DALLAS— While Jehovah’s Witnesses have chosen to temporarily suspend their door-to-door ministry due to the pandemic, their activity was almost permanently banned by one U.S. village in the late 1990s — that is until the United States Supreme Court stepped in with a historic 8-1 decision on June 17, 2002, declaring the local ordinance unconstitutional.
DALLAS, TX

