Melanin MANIFESTival: Me in You, You in Me (June 14)

Previously Laura Cobb Hayes served as Chief Executive Officer of The Learning Bridge, Chief Academic Officer and Vice President of Edison Learning, National Director of Foundations for New Leaders for New Schools, Director of Education for the Foundation for Community Empowerment, Senior Director for Texas Education Agency, educator in DISD, AND, a principal in Grand Prairie ISD. Certified in numerous disciplines, the UNT Masters Degree graduate also served as president of Head Start of Greater Dallas (first Black female elected!), Advisory Board member of Dallas Children’s Theater and Board Member of Big Brothers Big Sister of Greater Dallas and also Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Links, Inc and she may not know Karate, but she knows Taekwondo!

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO