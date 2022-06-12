ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Herndon's win is a breath of fresh air

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

What a breath of pure fresh air, to have a new local leader in Scott Herndon. He will demonstrate a willingness to hold up to the U.S. Constitution and Idaho Constitution. He is...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 15 2022

CITY OF DOVER, IDAHO SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE #178 ZONING REGULATIONS (TITLE 12), DOVER CITY CODE CHAPTERS 5, 6, AND APPENDIX D REGARDING SETBACKS AND STANDARDS TITLE: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DOVER, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, AMENDING DOVER CITY CODE, TITLE 12 (DOVER ZONING REGULATIONS), CHAPTERS 5, 6, AND APPENDIX D DEFINITIONS, TO: AMEND OR ADD DEFINITIONS FOR PRIMARY ACCESS; ACCESSORY STRUCTURES; KITCHEN; SETBACKS; FLANKING STREET; YARD; AND YARD DEFINITIONS FOR FLANKING, REAR, SIDE, AND FRONT; DELETE DEFINITIONS IN CONFLICT OR NO LONGER USED; CLARIFY HOW SETBACKS ARE MEASURED; ALLOW AN ADMINISTRATIVE EXCEPTION TO HEIGHT OR SETBACK STANDARDS OF UP TO 1 FOOT UPON A SHOWING OF HARDSHIP; REQUIRE RESIDENTIAL ACCESSORY STRUCTURES TO BE BUILT SIMULTANEOUSLY OR AFTER CONSTRUCTION OF THE RESIDENCE IN THE RESIDENTIAL AND SUBURBAN ZONES; ALLOW STEPS OR STAIRS TO BE LOCATED WITHIN THE WATERFRONT SETBACK WITH CERTAIN STANDARDS; ALLOW STRUCTURES TO BE PLACED ACROSS CONTIGUOUS, COMMON PROPERTY LINES; REDUCE THE REQUIRED FRONT, SIDE FLANKING, AND REAR SETBACKS IN THE RESIDENTIAL ZONE FROM 25 FEET TO 20 FEET; REDUCE INTERIOR SIDE YARD SETBACKS TO 5 FEET FOR LOTS 50 FEET WIDE OR NARROWER IN THE RESIDENTIAL ZONE, WITH CERTAIN STANDARDS; AND TO PROVIDE A SAVINGS CLAUSE, SEVERABILITY, AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE. S SUMMARY: The City of Dover adopted Ordinance # 178 amending Dover City Code, Title 12 (Dover Zoning Regulations), Chapters 5, 6, and Appendix D to: 1) add or amend definitions relating to site development, including primary access, residential accessory structures, kitchen, setback, flanking street, and yards; 2) provide specifics on setback measurements; 3) allow the zoning administrator to grant a setback or height exception of up to 1 foot if hardship or extraordinary physical conditions of property or structure are demonstrated; 4) require accessory residential structures in the Residential or Suburban zones to be built simultaneously or after construction of the dwelling, with exceptions for storage or tool sheds not greater than 200 square feet; 5) allow construction across contiguous properties under the same ownership; 6) allow stairs not greater than 4-feet wide within the waterfront setback; 7) adjust the residential use table to add "residential" to the accessory structure use and confirm allowance for agricultural accessory structures where permitted by zoning; 8) reduce by 5 feet the front, flanking street and rear setbacks in the Residential zone; 9) allow a 5-foot interior side yard setback for lots 50 feet or narrower in the Residential zone, inclusive of eaves, and to provide a savings clause, severability, and an effective date upon publication of this summary in one issue of the official newspaper. CITY ATTORNEY REVIEW: The undersigned City of Dover legal counsel, having reviewed Ordinance # 178 and the summary for Ordinance #_178 , believes the summary is true and complete and that it provides adequate notice to the public of the identity, principal provisions, and effective date of the ordinance. The full text of Ordinance #178 is available for review at Dover City Hall, 699 Lakeshore Avenue, Dover, Idaho, during regular business hours. This summary shall be filed with the adopted ordinance. June 13, 2022 /s/ Stephen Snedden BCB LEGAL #4298 AD #540997 JUNE 15, 2022.
DOVER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Rip apart’: Why experts say a national hate group traveled to North Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Why would a hate group target North Idaho? Experts say it’s no coincidence members from all over the country ended up in the Lake City. Regional experts from the Western States Center say these types of incidents are on the rise. The number of hate groups across the country is going down, but the number of members joining these groups is on the rise.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Firearms#Politics#The U S Constitution#Idaho Constitution#Communist#Chinese#Americans#Idahoans
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
SALMON, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - June 14, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Tietz, Harvard, Idaho, announce the engagement of their daughter, Carol May, to Bert Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Smith, Careywood. Mr. Smith, a 1968 SHS and 1972 U of I graduate, has a graduate assistantship at Montana State University where he will work towards a master’s degree in mathematics. After an early fall wedding, the couple will reside at Bozeman, Mont., where she will enter MSU as a senior, majoring in home economics.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s federal lawmakers take gun money, won’t comment on gun control policies

Idaho’s congressional delegation has received hundreds of thousands of dollars of support from gun rights organizations — and has stayed mostly quiet on the topic of new gun safety and gun control proposals now making their way through the U.S. Congress. The four men who represent Idahoans in the U.S. House and Senate have yet […] The post Idaho’s federal lawmakers take gun money, won’t comment on gun control policies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Wasden is a courageous champion of the law

We six were predecessors of Lawrence Wasden as Idaho Attorney General from 1971 to 2003. We have had the opportunity to observe his handling of that important legal office during the 20 years of his tenure. It is our collective judgment that Lawrence has faithfully complied with his solemn oath to support the Constitutions of Idaho and the United States. He has served the people with honesty and courage.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - June 3, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm reported in the 300 block of E. Second Street North in Oldtown at 5:11 a.m. Information...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
97.5 KISS FM

These 10 Places Were Just Named The Worst Small Towns In Idaho

Across the Gem State, there are dozens upon dozens of small towns. According to one list, some of them are far more charming than others. Infotainment site “RoadSnacks” recently ranked the worst small towns in every state in the country. In Idaho, 65 cities with a population of under 5,000 were part examined for their list. How did they determine what made a small town a “good” or “bad” small town? Was it the number of restaurants in town? Did it have anything to do with the history of the town or events that took place there?
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Republicans concerned over environmental, social investment standards

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – While some Idaho legislators and interest groups have expressed deep concern about environmental, social and governance standards in the business world and say it’s part of a “woke agenda” from liberal activists, the president of the Gem State’s largest business organization says the standards are the latest “boogeyman” meant to sow political chaos and division.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho

A laborer from a rural southern Oregon community was among those charged with conspiracy to riot after they were arrested Saturday on their way to a community celebration in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Lawrence A. Norman, 32, of Prospect, posted $300 bail and was released from the Kootenai County Jail. Norman could not be reached, but […] The post Southern Oregon man posts bail as he faces riot charge in Idaho appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy