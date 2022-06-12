ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bonner County News of Record - June 1, 2022

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang-up on E. Jefferson Avenue in Priest River at 6:02 a.m. Report of a fish and game call...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Bonner County Daily Bee

Lumber baron makes visit to Priest River

Tara Karr was named Priest River Lamanna High School’s Spartan Star for April and Tessa Waterman was chosen for May. They had high grades and were active in many school activities and projects. 30 Years Ago — 1992. City gets Gem status. Jim Hawkins of the Idaho Dept....
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 15 2022

CITY OF DOVER, IDAHO SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE #178 ZONING REGULATIONS (TITLE 12), DOVER CITY CODE CHAPTERS 5, 6, AND APPENDIX D REGARDING SETBACKS AND STANDARDS TITLE: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DOVER, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, AMENDING DOVER CITY CODE, TITLE 12 (DOVER ZONING REGULATIONS), CHAPTERS 5, 6, AND APPENDIX D DEFINITIONS, TO: AMEND OR ADD DEFINITIONS FOR PRIMARY ACCESS; ACCESSORY STRUCTURES; KITCHEN; SETBACKS; FLANKING STREET; YARD; AND YARD DEFINITIONS FOR FLANKING, REAR, SIDE, AND FRONT; DELETE DEFINITIONS IN CONFLICT OR NO LONGER USED; CLARIFY HOW SETBACKS ARE MEASURED; ALLOW AN ADMINISTRATIVE EXCEPTION TO HEIGHT OR SETBACK STANDARDS OF UP TO 1 FOOT UPON A SHOWING OF HARDSHIP; REQUIRE RESIDENTIAL ACCESSORY STRUCTURES TO BE BUILT SIMULTANEOUSLY OR AFTER CONSTRUCTION OF THE RESIDENCE IN THE RESIDENTIAL AND SUBURBAN ZONES; ALLOW STEPS OR STAIRS TO BE LOCATED WITHIN THE WATERFRONT SETBACK WITH CERTAIN STANDARDS; ALLOW STRUCTURES TO BE PLACED ACROSS CONTIGUOUS, COMMON PROPERTY LINES; REDUCE THE REQUIRED FRONT, SIDE FLANKING, AND REAR SETBACKS IN THE RESIDENTIAL ZONE FROM 25 FEET TO 20 FEET; REDUCE INTERIOR SIDE YARD SETBACKS TO 5 FEET FOR LOTS 50 FEET WIDE OR NARROWER IN THE RESIDENTIAL ZONE, WITH CERTAIN STANDARDS; AND TO PROVIDE A SAVINGS CLAUSE, SEVERABILITY, AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE. S SUMMARY: The City of Dover adopted Ordinance # 178 amending Dover City Code, Title 12 (Dover Zoning Regulations), Chapters 5, 6, and Appendix D to: 1) add or amend definitions relating to site development, including primary access, residential accessory structures, kitchen, setback, flanking street, and yards; 2) provide specifics on setback measurements; 3) allow the zoning administrator to grant a setback or height exception of up to 1 foot if hardship or extraordinary physical conditions of property or structure are demonstrated; 4) require accessory residential structures in the Residential or Suburban zones to be built simultaneously or after construction of the dwelling, with exceptions for storage or tool sheds not greater than 200 square feet; 5) allow construction across contiguous properties under the same ownership; 6) allow stairs not greater than 4-feet wide within the waterfront setback; 7) adjust the residential use table to add "residential" to the accessory structure use and confirm allowance for agricultural accessory structures where permitted by zoning; 8) reduce by 5 feet the front, flanking street and rear setbacks in the Residential zone; 9) allow a 5-foot interior side yard setback for lots 50 feet or narrower in the Residential zone, inclusive of eaves, and to provide a savings clause, severability, and an effective date upon publication of this summary in one issue of the official newspaper. CITY ATTORNEY REVIEW: The undersigned City of Dover legal counsel, having reviewed Ordinance # 178 and the summary for Ordinance #_178 , believes the summary is true and complete and that it provides adequate notice to the public of the identity, principal provisions, and effective date of the ordinance. The full text of Ordinance #178 is available for review at Dover City Hall, 699 Lakeshore Avenue, Dover, Idaho, during regular business hours. This summary shall be filed with the adopted ordinance. June 13, 2022 /s/ Stephen Snedden BCB LEGAL #4298 AD #540997 JUNE 15, 2022.
DOVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - June 14, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Tietz, Harvard, Idaho, announce the engagement of their daughter, Carol May, to Bert Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Smith, Careywood. Mr. Smith, a 1968 SHS and 1972 U of I graduate, has a graduate assistantship at Montana State University where he will work towards a master’s degree in mathematics. After an early fall wedding, the couple will reside at Bozeman, Mont., where she will enter MSU as a senior, majoring in home economics.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Police face threats, doxxing after Patriot Front arrests

COEUR d’ALENE — Amid an investigation into a white nationalist group that allegedly planned to riot last weekend in downtown Coeur d'Alene, local law enforcement personnel have reportedly faced backlash, including death threats and doxxing. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White confirmed Monday reports from outlets including VICE...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Don't be fooled by rain — fire season is coming

COEUR d’ALENE — The vast majority of wildfires are caused by humans. “I feel like I’m selling iceboxes to Eskimos, the way the weather is out there right now, but believe me, no matter how good it looks in the spring — and this is about as wet as it gets this time of year, in all my years in Idaho — but believe me, we’ll always have a fire season," Gov. Brad Little said during a visit Tuesday to Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - June 1, 2022

Baby checks to see if he's the subject of the Best Shot in this photo taken by Mary Jo Godec. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

POAC’s annual ArtWalk opens Friday

Exhibiting an array of diverse style and varied media artwork, twenty-eight downtown venues will transform into art galleries for Pend Oreille Art Council’s 45th annual ArtWalk opening Friday, June 17. Citywide receptions will start at 5 p.m. and refreshments will be served until 8 p.m. ArtWalk kicks off summer...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Two NIC trustees walk out of presidential interview

Two North Idaho College trustees abruptly left a presidential candidate interview Monday when tempers again flared regarding the search process for a new college president. Trustees Todd Banducci and Greg McKenzie walked out while interviewing Dr. Nick Swayne, but McKenzie returned after a brief departure. "Trustee Banducci is concerned about...
COLLEGES
Bonner County Daily Bee

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 141: Headlines from 6/11 thru 6/14

Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Radio Brewing, Best Blinds and Awnings, Watts Appliance, and Hecla Mining Company. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press from June 11-14.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

6 Bulldogs compete at Spokane Showcase

Six players from the Sandpoint High School football team competed at the Spokane Showcase this past weekend on Saturday, June 11. The showcase took place on the campus of Whitworth University in Spokane. This was the third year in a row that the Bulldogs have attended the event. “It’s grown...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

PRLHS sends off seniors with memories

PRIEST RIVER – Saturday’s graduation at Priest River Lamanna High School was a touching event filled with memories and departing advice from both the administration and students. As the ceremony began, a stream of black and orange filed into the PRLHS gym from both sides, meeting at the...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Barlow notches first-ever hole in one

Sandpoint local Tye Barlow recorded his first-ever hole in one on Thursday, June 9 at The Idaho Club. Barlow accomplished this feat on hole No. 7 from the blue tees, which were playing 203 yards, striping a five-wood hybrid that landed just left of the green on a slope, before rolling a couple of seconds and dropping into the hole.
SANDPOINT, ID

