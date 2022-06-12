ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bonner County History - June 12, 2022

Bonner County Daily Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandpoint Senior High graduated 209 seniors before a packed auditorium. Main speaker was ISU president Dr. W.E. Davis. Also making remarks was School District trustee Venus Verhei, who asked graduates to commit themselves to peace, freedom, brotherhood and Christ. The class flower was the peace rose; class motto was “peace is...

bonnercountydailybee.com

KIDO Talk Radio

This Idaho Lake Town is One of the Best in the Country

With Summertime being in full swing, and with good weather on the rise (hopefully) it’s time to get out and explore the amazing things that Idaho has to offer. Yellowstone is a very common place to plan for during these months, but with Yellowstone being closed, consider these 5 Scenic & Adventurous Day Trips Less Than 3 Hours from Boise or this popular Idaho lake town 👇
BOISE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 15 2022

CITY OF DOVER, IDAHO SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE #178 ZONING REGULATIONS (TITLE 12), DOVER CITY CODE CHAPTERS 5, 6, AND APPENDIX D REGARDING SETBACKS AND STANDARDS TITLE: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF DOVER, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, AMENDING DOVER CITY CODE, TITLE 12 (DOVER ZONING REGULATIONS), CHAPTERS 5, 6, AND APPENDIX D DEFINITIONS, TO: AMEND OR ADD DEFINITIONS FOR PRIMARY ACCESS; ACCESSORY STRUCTURES; KITCHEN; SETBACKS; FLANKING STREET; YARD; AND YARD DEFINITIONS FOR FLANKING, REAR, SIDE, AND FRONT; DELETE DEFINITIONS IN CONFLICT OR NO LONGER USED; CLARIFY HOW SETBACKS ARE MEASURED; ALLOW AN ADMINISTRATIVE EXCEPTION TO HEIGHT OR SETBACK STANDARDS OF UP TO 1 FOOT UPON A SHOWING OF HARDSHIP; REQUIRE RESIDENTIAL ACCESSORY STRUCTURES TO BE BUILT SIMULTANEOUSLY OR AFTER CONSTRUCTION OF THE RESIDENCE IN THE RESIDENTIAL AND SUBURBAN ZONES; ALLOW STEPS OR STAIRS TO BE LOCATED WITHIN THE WATERFRONT SETBACK WITH CERTAIN STANDARDS; ALLOW STRUCTURES TO BE PLACED ACROSS CONTIGUOUS, COMMON PROPERTY LINES; REDUCE THE REQUIRED FRONT, SIDE FLANKING, AND REAR SETBACKS IN THE RESIDENTIAL ZONE FROM 25 FEET TO 20 FEET; REDUCE INTERIOR SIDE YARD SETBACKS TO 5 FEET FOR LOTS 50 FEET WIDE OR NARROWER IN THE RESIDENTIAL ZONE, WITH CERTAIN STANDARDS; AND TO PROVIDE A SAVINGS CLAUSE, SEVERABILITY, AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE. S SUMMARY: The City of Dover adopted Ordinance # 178 amending Dover City Code, Title 12 (Dover Zoning Regulations), Chapters 5, 6, and Appendix D to: 1) add or amend definitions relating to site development, including primary access, residential accessory structures, kitchen, setback, flanking street, and yards; 2) provide specifics on setback measurements; 3) allow the zoning administrator to grant a setback or height exception of up to 1 foot if hardship or extraordinary physical conditions of property or structure are demonstrated; 4) require accessory residential structures in the Residential or Suburban zones to be built simultaneously or after construction of the dwelling, with exceptions for storage or tool sheds not greater than 200 square feet; 5) allow construction across contiguous properties under the same ownership; 6) allow stairs not greater than 4-feet wide within the waterfront setback; 7) adjust the residential use table to add "residential" to the accessory structure use and confirm allowance for agricultural accessory structures where permitted by zoning; 8) reduce by 5 feet the front, flanking street and rear setbacks in the Residential zone; 9) allow a 5-foot interior side yard setback for lots 50 feet or narrower in the Residential zone, inclusive of eaves, and to provide a savings clause, severability, and an effective date upon publication of this summary in one issue of the official newspaper. CITY ATTORNEY REVIEW: The undersigned City of Dover legal counsel, having reviewed Ordinance # 178 and the summary for Ordinance #_178 , believes the summary is true and complete and that it provides adequate notice to the public of the identity, principal provisions, and effective date of the ordinance. The full text of Ordinance #178 is available for review at Dover City Hall, 699 Lakeshore Avenue, Dover, Idaho, during regular business hours. This summary shall be filed with the adopted ordinance. June 13, 2022 /s/ Stephen Snedden BCB LEGAL #4298 AD #540997 JUNE 15, 2022.
DOVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Lumber baron makes visit to Priest River

Tara Karr was named Priest River Lamanna High School’s Spartan Star for April and Tessa Waterman was chosen for May. They had high grades and were active in many school activities and projects. 30 Years Ago — 1992. City gets Gem status. Jim Hawkins of the Idaho Dept....
PRIEST RIVER, ID
mountainliving.com

A Mountain Modern Home Overlooking Lake Coeur d’Alene

Inevitably, around the end of September, Mike and Misti Holley start to feel a bit glum at the thought of leaving their beautiful custom home overlooking Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene, where they spend all summer and part of the fall before returning to their primary residence in Houston. “It’s very embedded with nature,” Misti says, recalling the black bear cub she spotted—one of many now not-so-unexpected wildlife sightings.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Don't be fooled by rain — fire season is coming

COEUR d’ALENE — The vast majority of wildfires are caused by humans. “I feel like I’m selling iceboxes to Eskimos, the way the weather is out there right now, but believe me, no matter how good it looks in the spring — and this is about as wet as it gets this time of year, in all my years in Idaho — but believe me, we’ll always have a fire season," Gov. Brad Little said during a visit Tuesday to Coeur d'Alene.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - June 3, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies responded to a commercial burglary alarm reported in the 300 block of E. Second Street North in Oldtown at 5:11 a.m. Information...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Satanic Temple Nopes Out Of Pride Event

Before we jump into this blazing hot mess, this is a fun fact to know: Members of the Satanic Temple actually don't believe in, nor worship, Satan. Per their website:. [We do not] believe in the existence of Satan or the supernatural. The Satanic Temple believes that religion can, and should, be divorced from superstition.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

POAC’s annual ArtWalk opens Friday

Exhibiting an array of diverse style and varied media artwork, twenty-eight downtown venues will transform into art galleries for Pend Oreille Art Council’s 45th annual ArtWalk opening Friday, June 17. Citywide receptions will start at 5 p.m. and refreshments will be served until 8 p.m. ArtWalk kicks off summer...
SANDPOINT, ID
Post Register

Gov. Little on Patriot Front incident in Coeur d' Alene

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Governor Brad Little released a statement about the Patriot Front incident in Coeur d' Alene Saturday. Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Two NIC trustees walk out of presidential interview

Two North Idaho College trustees abruptly left a presidential candidate interview Monday when tempers again flared regarding the search process for a new college president. Trustees Todd Banducci and Greg McKenzie walked out while interviewing Dr. Nick Swayne, but McKenzie returned after a brief departure. "Trustee Banducci is concerned about...
COLLEGES
Sandpoint Reader

New life on Pine and First

The building at 102 S. First Ave. in downtown Sandpoint — known so long as the home of Ivano’s Italian Ristorante — is launching into a new era this summer as two local businesses look to bring fresh life to the space. The first of those businesses...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

June snow falls on Schweitzer Mountain

SANDPOINT, Idaho — June-uary is in full force in Sandpoint. It wasn’t a lot, but Schweitzer Mountain received a bit of snow on Tuesday morning. The snowfall was not enough to measure, but the mountain is experiencing a rain/snow mix, breezy temperatures and a high of 37 degrees. The snow fell came as crews were preparing for summer operations, which...
SANDPOINT, ID
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho man among members of white supremacist group arrested in Coeur d'Alene

East Idaho man among members of Patriot Front group arrested A man from Ammon was among the 31 people arrested Saturday who were accused of conspiring to interrupt a pride event. Richard Jacob Jessop was reportedly in Coeur d’Alene as part of a group called Patriot Front. A tipster reported the group to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the group load into a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Patriot Front is a white supremacist, neo-Nazi organization that was formed in the aftermath of the Unite the Right rally in 2017. The organization’s founder and leader, Thomas Ryan Rosseau, was among those arrested Saturday. Jessop was charged with misdemeanor criminal conspiracy and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He was one of two members confirmed to be from Idaho, with most of the group being from out of state.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Local rivers flooding with more rain expected

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Palouse and Pend Oreille Rivers are currently flooding, and more rain is on the way. Flood warnings are currently in effect for Whitman, Latah, Pend Oreille and Bonner counties, including Potlach and Albeni Falls. Spokane’s National Weather Service reminded drivers to not drive through flooded...
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane to lock up all fire hydrants

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane, Washington, is locking all 7,500 fire hydrants as a precaution to prevent a repeat of the backflow incident in 2019 that occurred when a hydroseed company tapped a hydrant to get more water for operations. During that time, some of the affected...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

PRLHS sends off seniors with memories

PRIEST RIVER – Saturday’s graduation at Priest River Lamanna High School was a touching event filled with memories and departing advice from both the administration and students. As the ceremony began, a stream of black and orange filed into the PRLHS gym from both sides, meeting at the...
PRIEST RIVER, ID

