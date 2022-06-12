Bonner Health receives baby cap donation

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Two dog owners are wanting answers after a pit bull mix attacked the two Yorkie-pom mixes at a boarding center in Spokane Valley. The owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said the attack came out of nowhere, but it happened and now the safety of the boarding facility is being put into question. “She wanted us to put our dogs down to get comfortable with hers and she said everything was set and that was the last time I saw them alive,” James Damico said. “She reassured and guaranteed, that our dogs would be safe,” Christina Damico said. “I can’t imagine how they feel,” Morgan Hann, the owner of All-Star Animal Grooming said. On Friday, the Damico family brought their two Yorkie-pom mixes, Bentley and thor, to All-Star Animal Grooming to be boarded for four days while the family went on a trip. But before the Damico’s could even get where they were going, they got a call from the owner, Morgan Hann. “And I immediately knew something was wrong,” James said. A pit bull mix had broken through a fence around the small dog area, first taking Bentley. “In a matter of a millisecond he picked up Bentley and ran outside with Bentley out the doggy door so I ran after him outside and as soon as I got outside almost to their yard he had gone back through the doggie door,” Hann said. Hann said that’s when the dog grabbed Thor. “I couldn’t move fast enough,” she said. “I mean there are holes in him, his ribs were protruding out, I mean I could see his bone and tissues, oh god it was horrifying,” Christina said. Both Bentley and Thor died soon after and when the Damico’s got back to the facility, what was waiting inside, shocked them. “I went there first, just b-lined it and saw that our dogs were stacked on top of each other in a box,” she said. “We didn’t know what to do. But we didn’t just leave them on a kennel floor we didn’t just leave them out in the rain,” Hann said. The Damico’s say now, they’re just questioning why they brought their pets to a place that couldn’t keep them safe. Hann said she’s been in the dog industry for 18 years and she’s owned this grooming and boarding facility for two. She said nothing like this had ever happened. “Ever. Not even as much as a bite from another dog. Not anything. Not anything,” she said. She said there was no indication at all that this pit bull mix was aggressive. But of course, something did happen and all signs point to the enclosure the small dogs were in. “I had hired contractors to put up a safe fence for the enclosure and it wasn’t up to par,” she said. Now cooperating with SCRAPS and the city, Hann closed down the boarding area to make changes including raising the fence height, double reinforcing the metal fencing, adding more separation kennels, and dividing the areaInto more separate sections. “The people that know me, my clients that know me, they know my love of animals and they know that this is the last place something like that would happen,” she said. “Deep down the very emotional part of me wants her shut down,” Christina said. “She shouldn’t have such a quick chance. She’s trying to get renovations done to improve but the damage has already been done.” The family only wants to prevent this from happening to anyone else. Hann said they aren’t going to allow any pit bull mixes back into the business and the boarding section will be closed until SCRAPS and the city gives their stamp of approval.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO