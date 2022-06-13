ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

A Gen Z guide to MSN Messenger

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
data-type="SOCIAL_CARD">

Some argue that the distinguishing feature between who is considered Gen Z or millennial is the side of the 2000s they were born. However, we’ve now reached a stage where a generation of social media users no longer know what MySpace or MSN Messenger is, o r was.

Way before Instagram, Facebook and Twitter came in and took over the social sphere, there was the staple 2000s instant messenger, MSN. The now-extinct platform lived on for a healthy 22 years and was the go-to messaging service for practically everything.

Direct messages were out of the picture; there were no Snapchat exchanges, no BlackBerry Messenger – even texting was still in its infancy. The prime form of online communication was email. So when MSN Messenger came along, it completely revolutionised how we interacted.

Think Slack, but cooler.

Released in 1999, MSN only had the capability to host text-only conversations through a desktop computer, but this soon grew into a whole new world of interactivity. By early 2001, MSN Messenger had more than 29 million unique users worldwide, making it the most-used messenger in the world. The question on everyone’s lips was: “Will you be online tonight?”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

They incorporated smileys ( the OG emojis ), webcam calls, audio clips, games in real-time and arguably, the best and most annoying feature of them all: the "nudge."

The shame of "double texting" wasn't a thing. In fact, it was quite the opposite: there was no shame.

If someone hadn't replied as quick as anticipated, you'd give them an infamous "nudge." It would send a highly irritating buzz sound and shake the chat window to get the other person's attention. If you wanted to go the extra mile, you'd repeatedly log in and out, so your crush would be notified of your online presence.

Equally, if the conversation turned awkward, you'd simply reply "brb" (be right back) and never return.

Good old days.

@_luke_tiktok90

Good old days #msn #nudges #emails #90s #remeberwhen

Later rebranded as Windows Live Messenger, Microsoft eventually started its beginning of the end. Bugs became apparent, security was consistently being questioned and they took out a lot of core functionality.

In October 2014, MSN Messenger officially died.

It was essentially the survival of the fittest, and MSN simply couldn’t handle the internet's quick turnaround of changes. They replaced the messenger with Skype after announcing its final closure.

The wave of smartphones and social media soon started taking over – which was bittersweet.

People no longer needed to be at home to communicate with friends through their (incredibly slow) dial-up internet. Instead, people could do it on the go with much more creative freedom, especially with apps such as Facebook .

MSN remains a symbol of the rapid evolution of the internet to this day. What once dominated the lives of millennials soon faced its fate against the fast turnaround of technology.

RIP MSN.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Bill Gates makes conspiracy theory joke after Microsoft axes Internet Explorer

Bill Gates has made a joke about the ridiculous conspiracy theory which claims he has been putting microchips in the Covid-19 vaccine in order to track people digitally. It’s been circulated widely over the past two years and is obviously completely crackers. Thankfully, though, Gates is taking it in good humour.The Microsoft co-founder took to Twitter after the news broke about the company shutting down Internet Explorer after 27 years. He was replying to a post from The Daily Show which said: "Wow, Bill Gates encourages everyone to get vaccinated, then a year later Internet Explorer dies. Coincidence???". Sign up...
INTERNET
Indy100

Internet explorer is shutting down - 21 best memes and reactions

It’s the end of an era, as Microsoft announced the news that Internet Explorer is shutting down after nearly 27 years. Plenty of people who were using it back in the day have been remembering the browser – and getting all nostalgic about the earliest days of the internet. Microsoft confirmed Internet Explorer would longer be supported on their platform. Instead they would be focusing on Microsoft Edge which it described as "a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer... able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications". As ever, social media users have...
INTERNET
Indy100

"Just making stuff up for no reason" Zendaya responds to viral pregnancy rumours

A rumour about Zendaya being pregnant with Tom Holland's baby has set the internet ablaze.A recent viral trend has tricked people on TikTok and crossed over to other social media platforms, leading to a wave of memes and jokes on Twitter, with many believing the ruse. On TikTok, people are getting Krissed as faux stories about Zendaya and Tom Holland are being shared before a singing Kris Jenner pops up on the screen to troll the viewer and confirm that it was fake.Talk of the Spider-Man: No Way Home couple announcing their pregnancy, calling it quits or getting engaged were...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Chinese takeaway goes viral for savage responses to customers

The owner of a Chinese takeaway has become an internet icon for her fiery responses to disgruntled customers.Alice Cheung, the boss of Oriental Express restaurant in Pudsey, West Yorkshire has garnered 149 reviews on Just Eat – and she’s made a point of personally replying to every negative one.While most customers award the eatery five or six stars, Cheung refuses to pander to the complaints of some of the “sillier” reviews, she told Leeds Live.So when one woman complained that the food was “terrible”, she was having none of it.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“You ordered a...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msn#Gen Z#Og
Indy100

Jake Paul is 'poor' after investing large chunk of his wealth into crypto

Logan Paul has spoken about his brother Jake Paul, saying he is “poor” following the recent cryptocurrency crashes. The recent volatile nature of crypto saw Bitcoin drop by 25 per cent recently, and it’s currently at its lowest price for 18 months. While YouTube star Paul won an enormous $36 million in fight earnings after becoming a boxer last year, his finances have allegedly taken a hit thanks to the state of crypto. Speaking on the imPaulsive podcast about his earnings in the ring, Jake said: "It doesn't matter, he put it all in crypto! He's poor!" Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Bored of dating apps? Try this if you want to meet the love of your life

I was strewn across my sofa at 10pm – after yet another disappointing Hinge date – when I sent my best friend a wine-fuelled WhatsApp voice note declaring I was going to set up Bored of Dating Apps. Like any self-respecting millennial, I had been on and off dating apps for a while. Some experiences good, some not so good. But one thing was clear to me: I was suffering some serious dating app fatigue. Since my last relationship ended 10 months ago, I had been going on dates from all the usual suspect apps, finding it emotionally taxing and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy