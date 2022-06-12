Queer Alabama: An Open Mic Story Hour

An Alabama teen has been accepted to more than 15 universities, including Harvard and Johns Hopkins, and has been awarded more than $2 million in scholarship offers. Rotimi Kukoyi, a high school senior and the first Black National Merit Scholar at his school, is from Hoover, Alabama. He told ABC News he was inspired to apply to a number of places after appearing on the "Jeopardy!" Teen Tournament as a freshman in 2018, and meeting high achieving students from across the country.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO