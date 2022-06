Idaho authorities on Saturday arrested 31 alleged members of the white supremacist Patriot Front after they were found in the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Video published online showed police opening the back of the truck to discover dozens of masked men in matching Patriot Front outfits and riot gear in Coeur d'Alene. The truck was stopped near an Idaho Pride event. Officials at a news conference alleged that the group planned to riot at the park where the event was held, as well as other locations. The men were equipped with shields, shin guards, and at least one smoke grenade, according to police.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO