Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Stallions lose first game of the season, 17-15

By Internewscast
internewscast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Stallions lost its first game of the season Saturday to the Houston Gamblers, 17-15. It’s the first win since Week 1 for the Gamblers (2-7). The Stallions (8-1) have already clinched the top spot in the South Division, as...

internewscast.com

