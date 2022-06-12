ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Fishing Reports South Dakota

By simon
flyfishings.art
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishing Reports South Dakota. Additional reports are being developed by sc staff and contributors that will also be posted here: The sportsmans cove is located 1/2 block west of hwy 12 and hwy 25 on the north side of hwy 12. South dakota game, fish and parks 523 east...

flyfishings.art

Related
B102.7

CLOSED-Your South Dakota To Yellowstone Vacation Is On Hold

Hope you have an alternative plan for your summer vacation if originally you were going to Yellowstone National Park. According to the Billings Gazette, flooding from unprecedented rains has washed out bridges and roads forcing park officials to close the entrances to Yellowstone. Recent heavy rains and spring runoff also...
Hot 104.7

This Giant South Dakota Mansion & Swimming Pool Can Be Yours

If you have ever dreamed of owning a home with an in-ground swimming pool, a home theatre, and a wine cellar, I found the perfect South Dakota home for you. Believe it or not, the asking price for this South Dakota home in Jefferson is now $4.1 million. Since April 23rd, the price has dropped significantly. The original asking price for this South Dakota mansion? Almost $5 million. Holy cow!
JEFFERSON, SD
sdpb.org

Third day of large hail hits western South Dakota

Another round of storms blew through West River last night. The storms started in northeastern Wyoming and traveled through western South Dakota. Susan Sanders is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City. “We had hail anywhere from tennis ball-sized for the Hot Springs area and the southeastern...
RAPID CITY, SD
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

What is South Dakota’s Favorite Vegetable?

Who better to do a survey about America's favorite vegetable than Green Giant?. This year is the fifth year that Green Giant has done a survey to determine each state's favorite vegetable as well as the country's favorite vegetable. For 2022, the results are in! Green Giant surveyed over 5,000...
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

Yellowstone water headed to Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The water in the Yellowstone River that charged through the Yellowstone National Park should end up in the Missouri River and eventually, South Dakota. The national park was closed as of June 14 because of mudslides and damage caused by the flooded Yellow Stone...
POLITICS
newscenter1.tv

Tick season underway for South Dakota residents

RAPID CITY, S.D.– West River residents may not have to worry about ticks carrying Lyme Disease, but should still be mindful of the small insects. Wood ticks are the most common tick in the region and when outdoors, it is important to make sure as much skin is covered as possible to help reduce the likelihood of coming into contact with a tick.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Former officer sentenced; grandfather dies after crash; state fair gate hikes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Box Elder Police Officer will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse. The U.S. Department of Justice says that 35-year-old Ricardo Olandez forced a young girl to have sex with him while he was living at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 2021.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Cove#Sc Staff#Oahe Sharpe Pi
flyfishings.art

Best Places To Ice Fish In Colorado

Best Places To Ice Fish In Colorado. Right after ice out is normally excellent. Colorado has another lake called chambers lake which is another great spot for ice fishing. Starting in january, you can fish seven days a week, in deep or shallow water, in the open, in a hot box hut, or even an ice bungalow if you’re keen on sleeping on the water overnight. The denver area also offers great fishing at charlie meyers state wildlife on the south platte river between spinney mountain state park and eleven mile state park. Known for jumbo perch, whitefish and pike, the real holy grail here is the lake simcoe lake trout, and there are plenty of places on the ice to drop a line.
COLORADO STATE
gowatertown.net

$100,000 Powerball prize in South Dakota goes unclaimed! (Audio)

PIERRE, S.D.–You could call this a case of, “what might have been” for someone who bought a winning Powerball lottery ticket in South Dakota. The ticket was purchased for a drawing last December, and matched enough numbers to win a six-figure prize. But there was one big...
PIERRE, SD
flyfishings.art

Grand Lake Oklahoma Fishing Map

Grand Lake Oklahoma Fishing Map. Here is the list of oklahoma lakes maps available on iboating : This is a seasonal facility, that is generally open each spring from the first of march until the end of april. Fishing docks have been on grand lake o'the cherokees since. Grand lake...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
flyfishings.art

Fishing Tournament Beaver Lake Arkansas

Fishing Tournament Beaver Lake Arkansas. Reports are updated weekly, although. Information collected is used to calculate fishing quality indicators for lakes fishing clubs use during tournaments. You can find a fantastic striper fishing guide near eureka springs, ar, by looking about 15 miles to the west at beaver lake. Reports...
ARKANSAS STATE
sdpb.org

Weekend storms drop grapefruit-sized hail on areas of West River

Severe thunderstorms hit western South Dakota over the weekend bringing strong winds, rain and large hail to the area. Fred Lamphere is the Butte County sheriff and emergency manager and said the damage is severe. “A few ranches and buildings, some sustained literally hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage....
valleynewslive.com

Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley. People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County. Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
knsiradio.com

CHS to Build New Grain Facility in Northwestern Minnesota

(KNSI) — Come harvest 2023, producers will have a new place to take their grain. CHS Inc. says construction will start this summer on a new grain facility in Erskine, Minnesota, in Polk County. The new shuttle elevator will have 1.25 million bushels of additional storage capacity, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55 million bushels of storage, and will complement existing CHS grain, agronomy, and energy assets and offerings for area producers.
POLK COUNTY, MN

