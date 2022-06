DURHAM – The ACC announced the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team for women's golf on Monday with Phoebe Brinker, Anne Chen and Erica Shepherd earning accolades. Brinker, Chen and Shepherd received honors for the second consecutive year. It marks the 11th straight year the Blue Devils have collected at least three student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic Team.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO