WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - DC Police are searching for five suspects who were seen on video riding ATVs and were involved in a shooting on Sunday in Southeast. The shooting happened this past Sunday evening on the 2600 block of Branch Avenue SE. It was a little before 8 p.m. Police said the victim was traveling southbound in front of this location. Police also described a verbal altercation between the victim and suspects.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 13 HOURS AGO