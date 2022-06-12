June 12, 2022

AS OF WEDNESDAY, early election returns with the first three or four thousand votes in so far showed no surprises. The Hutchins/Glentzer race for County School Superintendent as expected is close with Glentzer ahead by about 52% to 48%. Everything else is trending as expected. In June of 2018, the last off year primary election, there were just over 22,000 votes cast, so the initial returns represent about 15% of votes so far. Upstart Sheriff’s candidate Trent James had about 138 votes or about 5% of the votes for Sheriff in initial returns with almost 800 voters choosing not to vote for either incumbent Matt Kendall or Trent James. The Glentzer/Hutchins contest will bear close watching and the winner will probably not be declared for several weeks, given the typical weeks long wait for final votes to be tallied and posted. Measure M, the Anderson Valley School Bond, was running about 65% to 35% in early returns (55% required to pass,) But only 116 AV votes had been counted.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO