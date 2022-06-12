ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

June 12, 2022

AS OF WEDNESDAY, early election returns with the first three or four thousand votes in so far showed no surprises. The Hutchins/Glentzer race for County School Superintendent as expected is close with Glentzer ahead by about 52% to 48%. Everything else is trending as expected. In June of 2018, the last off year primary election, there were just over 22,000 votes cast, so the initial returns represent about 15% of votes so far. Upstart Sheriff’s candidate Trent James had about 138 votes or about 5% of the votes for Sheriff in initial returns with almost 800 voters choosing not to vote for either incumbent Matt Kendall or Trent James. The Glentzer/Hutchins contest will bear close watching and the winner will probably not be declared for several weeks, given the typical weeks long wait for final votes to be tallied and posted. Measure M, the Anderson Valley School Bond, was running about 65% to 35% in early returns (55% required to pass,) But only 116 AV votes had been counted.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
And The Beat Goes On

They’re driving on South Dora, arrive at the stop sign at Observatory Avenue and watch a man tug at his belt buckle, drop his trousers and squat a few inches above the sidewalk. The driver, wife and kid stare as the fellow uses a spare blue face mask to wipe, then stand, hitch up his pants and stroll off. Broad daylight, if it matters. The filthy mask and warm pile remain on the sidewalk.
UKIAH, CA

