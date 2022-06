STILLWATER – Remember seven years ago when Oklahoma State football was threatened with having to give up one day of practice during the season because of a probationary APR score. The Cowboys heroes were Associate Athletic Director for Compliance Kevin Fite and his discovery of the fact that former walk-on wide receiver Larry Mahsetky had returned to Oklahoma State and had graduated giving the program another point that got them clear of APR issues. There were other extenuating circumstances that head coach Mike Gundy has since changed. He would allow players that were preparing for the NFL Draft to stay on scholarship and many of those players blew off their academic responsibilities. Those policies have also changed and are now granted on a player-by-player situation cleaning up some issues.

