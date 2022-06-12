ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Crime in Chicago: Young men of color come together to fight gun violence in the city

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CHI) — More than two dozen organizations that mentor young men of color are coming together to fight gun violence. It’s a question that weighs heavily on the hearts of teenagers trying to make a difference. “It starts with you, it starts with me, with all...

7 shot Tuesday in Chicago

Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is 7 shot Tuesday in Chicago. Seven people were injured in shootings across Chicago on Tuesday. Two men were killed, one seriously, on Tuesday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side. They were standing by the sidewalk at...
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Republican Wakes up From Terrible Nightmare That Chicago Was Hiding Under Bed

HOUSTON — Over the weekend, Charles F. Willinghamton, 58, a small business owner, woke up in the middle of the night after experiencing a nightmare. The middle-aged suburbanite— who is a registered republican and claims the proudest day of his life was “casting a vote for Mr. Reagan”— woke up screaming, shaking, and lightly urinating after dreaming that the city of Chicago was hiding under his bed.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Local Breaking News

Chicago Popular: Your source for Chicago Local Breaking News, sports, business, entertainment, weather, and traffic. Chicago news today shooting, Chicago news live, channel 7 news Chicago -breaking news, Chicago weather, fox news Chicago, ABC 7 Chicago live, Illinois news,
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

Austin’s Taste of Chicago, Soul City Blues festival a success

A dozen of people of all ages danced and several more dozen jammed from their seats to blues performer Demetria Taylor as she closed Austin’s Soul City Blues festival Saturday with a vibrant performance. Throughout the day, at least 4,000 people took part in Austin’s Taste of Chicago and...
CHICAGO, IL
Lori Lightfoot
nypressnews.com

Cyclist hit by Chicago cop awarded $2.25 million from jury

A Cook County jury has awarded $2.25 million in damages to a bicyclist who was hit by a police cruiser in Norwood Park nearly five years ago. After a three-day trial, jurors late last week held the city of Chicago and veteran officer Patrick Cain liable for a 2017 collision that sent plaintiff Alexander Garber sprawling onto the hood of Cain’s police SUV. Cain left Garber at the scene after the crash and did not report the incident to his superiors, according to court filings.
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Chicago Police Officer Seen On Video Struggling With Woman Walking Dog Has Resigned

Nearly a year after Chicago Officer Bruce Dyker was seen in an August 2021 video struggling with Nikkita Brown and her dog, he has now resigned. According to CBS News, a Chicago Police spokesperson confirmed Dyker left the department in May and now has officially resigned after 23 years. The outlet also reports Dyker has had some 24 misconduct allegations against him. Three of those were sustained and resulted in discipline. Two were for neglect of duty and another involved an off-duty incident in Tennessee.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tony Simmons of Chicago charged in Louis Vuitton robbery at Northbrook Court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man has been charged with a felony for his role in a robbery at the Louis Vuitton store at Northbrook Court, police said. Northbrook police say Tony Simmons, 19, and seven others entered Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake Cook Road, grabbed the door to Louis Vuitton, and forced their way inside the store. The group stole a number of purses and luggage, valued at approximately $77,692. The robbery happened around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2021.Several of the stolen bags had active GPS trackers inside of them, and officers were able to locate one of the discarded trackers along I-94, according to a new release from Northbrook police. The tracker was photographed, recovered, and sent to the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab for processing.The investigation determined that a palm print recovered from the tracker matched Simmons along with other evidence that placed him at the scene during the crime. 
NORTHBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest side residents, alderman try to stave off illegal July 4th fireworks displays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2, frustrated about illegal fireworks in her northwest side neighborhood.She said she's pestered police, the Chicago Park District and her alderman with no results since last summer. Now, almost a year later, she's asking for action again ahead of the July 4th holiday. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside her crusade.In tiny Green Briar Park on the northwest side of Chicago, you'll finds lots of tiny feet."I love that it's a place that the kids hang out," said Madeline Katan who also gets squeamish about the squeals because she's worried about...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagopopular.com

5 confirmed cases – Chicago

MEXICO CITY – The Mexican government has confirmed five cases of monkeypox in the country, but excludes that it could become a pandemic, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell said Tuesday. “We have some cases. We have already had five cases in Mexico: four cases in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, shot to death in South Shore

CHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed early Wednesday in the South Shore neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside around 1:12 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when someone started shooting at him before fleeing the scene, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to...
CHICAGO, IL
Better Government Association

Inspectors General: Chicago Among Nation's Strongest, But Lacks Power to Publish Reports

With Deborah Witzburg’s confirmation as inspector general at April’s city council meeting, Chicago finally has an internal governmental watchdog back on duty. The department Witzburg heads is among the strongest government oversight offices in the country, a Better Government Association Policy Team comparison of the 20 largest U.S. cities found, but lacks independent authority to release its final reports to the public.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagopopular.com

Bookstore in Naperville, Illinois says someone is hiding its books featuring people of color and notifying the police department of the incidents

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CHI) – Employees at Anderson Bookstore in Naperville have been keeping a closer eye on their store shelves for the past few weeks when they noticed something was wrong. “They kind of put things together and realized there was a pattern,” said Ginny Wehrli-Hemmeter, director of events...
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy