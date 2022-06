Jay-Z was all smiles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday night, sitting courtside with his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Meanwhile, Blue, who is ten, kept it cool, as tweens are wont to do, even when Pops brought her in for a big kiss on the cheek on the Jumbotron or dapped up Steph Curry after the Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94. Dads, right?

