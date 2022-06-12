ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Riakporhe beats Turchi in two rounds at IBF cruiserweight eliminator

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJlrH_0g8Ey8A700
Boxing - Richard Riakporhe v Fabio Turchi - Wembley Arena, London, Britain - June 11, 2022 Richard Riakporhe celebrates winning his fight against Fabio Turchi Action Images/Peter Cziborra

June 12 (Reuters) - British cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe scored a stunning win over Fabio Turchi in an IBF eliminator, landing a left hook body shot to deck the Italian in the second round and move closer to a shot at a world title.

A wincing Turchi managed to get back on his feet, but a member of his team entered the ring with a towel in hand to bring the contest to a halt.

Riakporhe, 32, preserved his unbeaten record with the 15th win of his career on Saturday, with 11 of those wins finishing inside the distance.

"I feel great, I didn't have much time to get into it," Riakporhe said. "I landed a good shot and I'm building up the reputation that I'm now the body snatcher.

"There were some points I was trying to target, my coaches are amazing. We had a gameplan, keep it long, but look for the opportunity and when you can punish, do it and that's exactly what I did.

"I keep telling everyone, I'm 'the' fighter. I've had four fights in nine months and want to go out again (later this year). We're taking over, all these champions are running scared."

Riakporhe's win takes him closer to a fight with IBF cruiserweight holder Mairis Briedis, providing the Latvian is able to beat Jai Opetaia in July.

On the undercard, Olympic champion Lauren Price beat Valgerdur Gudstensdottir on her professional debut.

Wales' Price, who won middleweight gold in Tokyo last year, won all six rounds of the bout.

"I wanted to relax while I was in there. I didn't want to rush my work and a great six rounds under my belt and let's go again," Price told Sky Sports.

"You've got to have your hands up more (in professional boxing), be a bit more wary, but I enjoyed it. A ring's a ring, isn't it."

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Premier League tweaks postponement rules ahead of new season

June 15 (Reuters) - Premier League games from next season can only be rescheduled if the impact of player unavailability on a club's squad is "truly exceptional", the league said on Wednesday following a raft of postponements during the last campaign. Twenty-two matches were postponed last season due to COVID-19...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Kyrgios loses cool before toppling Tsitsipas in Halle

June 15 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios was involved in a heated altercation with the umpire over a time violation before composing himself to down world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas 5-7 6-2 6-4 and advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 Halle Open on Wednesday. The volatile Australian was given...
TENNIS
Reuters

South Korean Olympian Cho dies aged 35

June 15 (Reuters) - Cho Min-ho, who scored South Korea's first goal in Olympic ice hockey, has died of cancer at the age of 35, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Wednesday. Cho, who scored in a 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games,...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy