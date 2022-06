Click here to read the full article. Rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested in New York City over the weekend and charged with multiple weapons charges. The Compton native was released and the charges were ultimately dropped. According to NY Daily News, Roddy was on his way to perform at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival on Saturday (June 11) when the vehicle transporting him was stopped while passing through a checkpoint in Queens, N.Y. After searching the car and discovering a fully-loaded 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine under a passenger seat, Roddy Ricch and the two other men in the car...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO