Win Solar-powered Teardrop Lamps

Call it the farmhouse effect, but just about everyone seems to have jumped on the shiplap trend over the past few years. Its unrelenting popularity likely relates to the fact that it's a timeless interior design element, says Toronto-based designer Ashley Montgomery. "It brings texture, depth, and interest to a space and is an easy way to dress up large walls," she says. Beyond the basics, there's a lot to learn about these charming rustic planks. Before you decide to board the SS Shiplap, here's everything you need to know about the beloved building material, including what is shiplap and how it differentiates from similar applications.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO