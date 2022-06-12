ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Win Solar-powered Teardrop Lamps

BHG
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and...

www.bhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
BHG

These Cooling Bamboo Sheets Have Over 112,000 Five-Star Ratings—and They're on Sale for Under $40

Creating a comfortable space to sleep can feel easier during winter when you can add plenty of cozy layers to your bed. But the challenge during the summer is you can only take away so many things in order to stay cool. That's where cooling sheets (and cooling pillows) come into play. If you're shopping for sheets to help prevent you from waking up in a sweat in the middle of the night, thousands of shoppers say this under-$40 set is the one you need.
SHOPPING
BHG

What Is Shiplap? A Guide to the Popular Building Material

Call it the farmhouse effect, but just about everyone seems to have jumped on the shiplap trend over the past few years. Its unrelenting popularity likely relates to the fact that it's a timeless interior design element, says Toronto-based designer Ashley Montgomery. "It brings texture, depth, and interest to a space and is an easy way to dress up large walls," she says. Beyond the basics, there's a lot to learn about these charming rustic planks. Before you decide to board the SS Shiplap, here's everything you need to know about the beloved building material, including what is shiplap and how it differentiates from similar applications.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

Small Office Design Ideas for Every Kind of Work-from-Home Setup

Small Office Design Ideas for Every Kind of Work-From-Home Setup. Creating a space you love to be in can take the chore out of even the most mundane tasks. Even if your workstation is more nook than corner office, maximizing its potential with efficiency and storage that suits your needs will set you up for success, day after day. We've gathered the most inspiring small office design ideas to help you create the multifunctioning space of your work dreams. Now the only question is, whose turn is it to get the coffee?
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

13 Small Galley Kitchen Ideas That Work for Little Layouts

Galley kitchens can be tight, cramped spaces with limited storage. But a few clever design ideas can make them super efficient. These galley kitchen ideas will help you use color, cabinets, and smart layouts to maximize space without skimping on style. 1 of 13. Neutral Galley Kitchen. This galley kitchen...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meredith Corporation#Teardrop Lamps
BHG

How to Pack for Your Next Move, According to a Professional Organizer

Moving can be a stress-inducing event, regardless if it's local or long distance. There seems to be endless logistics to organize and unforeseen circumstances that fall out of your control. The good news is that there's something you can do to make the process easier and that's understanding how to properly pack for a move.
INDUSTRY
BHG

What Is Japanese Interior Design? A Beginner's Guide to the Minimalist Aesthetic

The serene Japandi design aesthetic, which combines Japanese and Scandinavian styles, is gaining popularity in the US. This peaceful approach to decorating encourages relaxation at home by mixing the cultural ethos of both regions into one zen technique. However, to fully grasp Japandi, you first comprehend each region's fundamental design elements.
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

Shed Organization Ideas to Keep Your Outdoor Supplies Neat and Tidy

An outdoor shed provides bonus storage space for your home. But keeping bulky tools and gardening pots tidy can pose a challenge. Luckily, there's no shortage of organizing tips to keep your shed in order. With ideas for hooks, creative shelving, potting benches, and more, these shed organization ideas will help you give your outdoor space a makeover.
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

This Colorful Craftsman Home Features Happy Hues and Midcentury Details

This Colorful Craftsman Home Features Happy Hues and Midcentury Details. Reimagining the 1909 Craftsman house in a charming neighborhood in the center of San Francisco was a design challenge: Showcase the existing architecture while making every inch of the structure feel warm, sunny, and welcoming, even when the city's infamous fog rolls in. Homeowners Meegan Massagli and Kevin Hussey "dreamed of brighter rooms with wider entrances, clean midcentury lines, and a mix of patterns," interior designer Lauren Weiss says. "It was about making the home feel cohesive, relaxed, and approachable."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy