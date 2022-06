SIOUX CITY -- Out with the near-record high temperatures, in with a chance of severe storms. A little more than a day after seeing readings as high as 100 degrees, Siouxland residents had to spend Tuesday night into Wednesday looking out for potential thunderstorms bringing gusts as high as 65 miles per hour and rain totaling as much as half-an-inch or even hail. Forecasted highs dipped down to 84 degrees.

