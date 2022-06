COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Buckeyes whose names are etched thought the Ohio State record book will soon get a chance represent their country. Ohio State’s Ryan Terefenko, Dominique Alexander and Ben Randall are among 67 of the nation’s top men’s lacrosse players who are headed to Sparks, Md. for the opening round of the tryout process for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship. The players will convene at USA Lacrosse headquarters this week from Tuesday through Thursday.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO