IU Health employees get practice at Fishers hospital before it’s built

The Nickel Plate Express is getting ever more popular with sold out rides this weekend. If you want to get your tickets for caboose rides on June 25, it would be a good idea to head over to nickelplateexpress.com and click on the “Buy Tickets” link at the top of the page sooner rather than later. (Right) Dave and Megan Mundy rode the Nickel Plate Express last weekend at the grand opening of Hobbs Station, as did (below) Dr. Raymond Baumgartner and Lisa Everling, along with (top) these fine folks from Main Street Productions: John Sampson, Kevin Shadle, Georgeanna Teipen, and Thom Johnson. Any time you are on the train, send a photo to [email protected] or tag Hamilton County Reporter on Facebook and you, too, may show up in Hamilton County’s Hometown Newspaper!

HAMILTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO