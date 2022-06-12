ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

IU Health employees get practice at Fishers hospital before it’s built

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago

IU Health employees in Fishers had the chance to practice working in their new hospital before it has even been built. Staff ran drills under a tent in the IU Health Saxony parking lot, where the inside of the tent was mocked up to look like a hospital, complete with walls...

readthereporter.com

Inside Indiana Business

IMMI to become an employee-owned company

Westfield-based IMMI is transitioning its business model to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. IMMI, which manufactures safety restraints, belts and seating, has operated as a privately held company for more than 60 years. “It’s our incredible people and culture that has helped drive our value and growth,” said Tom Anthony,...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Preserving beauty: Hamilton County Parks Dept. secures key acres of land

For Hamilton County Parks Dept. Director Chris Stice, this was an opportunity that couldn’t be passed up. With the unanimous approval of the department’s park board, 107 acres of land in Hamilton County, near the intersection of 216th Street and Hinkle Road in Westfield, were purchased with the intent of adding the acreage to the county’s park system It technically has a Noblesville postal address. The decision was supported by the Hamilton County Council and Commissioners.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Fishers, IN
Fishers, IN
Indiana Health
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana restaurants make DoorDash’s Most Loved list

Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash. The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The qualifying businesses are not only...
INDIANA STATE
wyrz.org

Temporary restrictions on Rockville Road in Avon starting June 20 for pavement work

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces restrictions on U.S. 36 (Rockville Rd.) starting on or after Monday, June 20 for pavement patching work on the west side of the White Lick Creek bridge. The westbound driving lane of U.S. 36 will be restricted between County Road 571 E. and C.R. 625 E., in Avon. It’s expected to reopen on Friday, June 24, weather permitting.
AVON, IN
voiceofmuscatine.com

Indiana farmer tells story to bridge disconnect

June 14, 2022 By Amie Simpson Filed Under: Farmer, Indiana, News. Farmers continue to share their story about enhancing sustainability and productivity on the farm. East Central Indiana farmer Aaron Chalfant says his advice to other growers is, “you have to get uncomfortable. That’s the one thing I’ve learned through Indiana Farm Bureau, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, and Purdue University—you must be uncomfortable. They say the number one fear for a lot of people is public speaking. Put yourself out there and tell your story.”
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Nickel Plate rail riders send us several smiling selfies!

The Nickel Plate Express is getting ever more popular with sold out rides this weekend. If you want to get your tickets for caboose rides on June 25, it would be a good idea to head over to nickelplateexpress.com and click on the “Buy Tickets” link at the top of the page sooner rather than later. (Right) Dave and Megan Mundy rode the Nickel Plate Express last weekend at the grand opening of Hobbs Station, as did (below) Dr. Raymond Baumgartner and Lisa Everling, along with (top) these fine folks from Main Street Productions: John Sampson, Kevin Shadle, Georgeanna Teipen, and Thom Johnson. Any time you are on the train, send a photo to [email protected] or tag Hamilton County Reporter on Facebook and you, too, may show up in Hamilton County’s Hometown Newspaper!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Overflowing recycling bin prompts call for change

INDIANAPOLIS — A Pike Township Trustee hopes the city of Indianapolis will find a way to give nearby residents more options for recycling on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Friday morning, Pike Township Trustee Annette Johnson took to social media to draw attention to an eyesore outside her office at the corner of West 56th […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Lightning sparks fire at retired IFD firefighter’s home

INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter’s family was forced out of their home right before going on vacation after a lightning strike sparked a fire Monday. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened in the 8000 block of Cardinal Cove E around 3:30 Monday afternoon....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Fire Department: House fire was intentionally set

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department has determined that a house fire on Shenandoah Drive was intentionally started. According to LFD, crews responded to a house fire around 10 p.m. on June 10 at 1013 Shenandoah Drive. During the course of the fire investigation, LFD determined that...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville parents shaken by mass shootings that ‘can happen anytime’

In the wake of a mass shooting last month in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 elementary students and two teachers dead, parents across the nation have felt understandably shaken. In Zionsville, several parents interviewed by Current have expressed confidence that Zionsville Community Schools is doing everything it can to keep students safe, but they still feel a sense of unease about sending their children to school.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Retired IMPD captain dies after battle with cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael "Mike" Bruin, a former east district commander with IMPD, died Thursday after "a short, but courageous battle with esophageal cancer," IMPD announced Sunday. Bruin was 61 years old. Captain Bruin was appointed to IMPD in September of 1993. He served with IMPD for 28 years before...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Morse Lake cleanup set for July 16 in Cicero

The Morse Waterways Association (MWA) is organizing its 18th annual lake cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16. Volunteers are needed along the waterfront, in the water at the shoreline, and on boats and personal watercraft to gather the debris and bring it to Cicero’s Red Bridge Park for removal. Boats and personal watercraft of any type are needed and appreciated.
CICERO, IN
readthereporter.com

Beck’s Hybrids to hold Master Farmer Reception in July

The Indiana Prairie Farmer Master Farmer Reception and Panel Discussion will be held at 3:30 p.m. on July 19 in conjunction with the Farm Management Tour to honor the 2022 Master Farmers. This year’s award recipients will discuss keys to success during the course of their long farming careers.
INDIANA STATE

