Lee County, FL

Omega residents and their guests will enjoy a spectacular array of amenities

By Avi Adkins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of The Ronto Group’s 27-floor Omega high-rise tower being built within Bonita Bay and their guests will enjoy a spectacular array of amenities, including 18,000 square feet of interior amenities, an expansive outdoor amenity deck featuring a massive resort-style pool, and a 4,200 square foot rooftop terrace common area. The...

