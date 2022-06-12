Carmel shows its Pride

Tobi Mares was inspired to create a picnic basket business after moving to Carmel. “I moved here from a town where there was never anything to do,” she said. “Carmel for me, after being in Decatur (Ill.), is like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Executive Airport in Zionsville will host its free air show, Wings Over Indy, on Father's Day weekend. It's the 15th summer the airport has hosted this event. "There's bounce houses, food trucks, magic shows, all sorts of stuff for the whole family to come out...
INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers of the annual Motorcycles on Meridian event that has occurred in Downtown Indianapolis since 2008 have decided to discontinue the event. The groups are instead working on a new event to celebrate the motorcycling community in Central Indiana. Each summer, thousands of motorcyclists would park their...
INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re a fan of live music and summer nights, you might want to check out the concert lineup at Nickel Plate District Amphitheater in Fishers. Sarah Sandquist, director of Fishers Parks, stopped by to tell us about upcoming shows through August, both free and ticketed, plus the food and drink vendors on concert nights.
The Nickel Plate Express is getting ever more popular with sold out rides this weekend. If you want to get your tickets for caboose rides on June 25, it would be a good idea to head over to nickelplateexpress.com and click on the “Buy Tickets” link at the top of the page sooner rather than later. (Right) Dave and Megan Mundy rode the Nickel Plate Express last weekend at the grand opening of Hobbs Station, as did (below) Dr. Raymond Baumgartner and Lisa Everling, along with (top) these fine folks from Main Street Productions: John Sampson, Kevin Shadle, Georgeanna Teipen, and Thom Johnson. Any time you are on the train, send a photo to [email protected] or tag Hamilton County Reporter on Facebook and you, too, may show up in Hamilton County’s Hometown Newspaper!
The Sheridan Historical Society welcomed a wonderful group of ladies to the Museum on Main Street this past week. The North Adams Homemakers last visited the Museum about two years ago when the new facility was first opened. They returned and were amazed at everything that’s been done with the place. (Front row, from left) Martha Durham, Anita Billingsley, Bonnie Drayer, Lucy Scott and Carolyn Rawlings. (Back row, from left) Marilyn Adams, Leah Raines, Betty Ayers, Rhonda Beam, Judy Ottinger, Judy Langdon, Gayle Newton and Margie Inlow.
INDIANAPOLIS — If it’s Monday that means we’re getting the scoop on the local restaurant scene from our foodie friend, Jolene Ketzenberger. Ketzenberger, of Culinary Crossroads, updated us on two local spots that are closing and three new spots that recently opened or will be opening soon.
BJ’s Wholesale Club recently announced that it is entering the Hoosier State with a new club planned for Noblesville, Ind. The Westborough, Mass.-based club, which reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings, said it will also open three additional clubs, to be located in New Albany, Ohio., Wayne, N.J.., and Midlothian, Va., as part of the next phase of its 2022 development plans. BJ's said the new locations will have a BJ’s gas station.
CARMEL – The buildup to the 2022 IHSAA boys state golf meet was a little different this year. There was the usual excitement of who will be contending for the state championship, and several Hamilton County teams are currently in the running after the first round of play Tuesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Guerin Catholic is the early leader, with Westfield a close second and Hamilton Southeastern waiting in the wings in fourth place. Noblesville is tied for eighth and not out of the equation.
Come out for a snack with the Noblesville Lions Club during the Car Show in Forest Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19. For $10, the Lion Meal includes a pork chop on a stick, chips and a drink. Kids can get a hot dog, chips, and a drink for $5.
School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
Northeastern Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year Dr. Daniel Hile to start July 1. Noblesville Schools announced Wednesday that Dr. Daniel Hile has been named the district’s new superintendent, replacing Dr. Beth Niedermeyer who is retiring at the end of this month. The Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the hiring of Hile at a special session held Wednesday evening. His contract begins July 1.
INDIANAPOLIS — Nate Epler, a professional bodybuilder, recently opened a 23,000-square-foot gym called American Muscle Factory on the south side of Indianapolis. “This is unlike anything, really, you're going to see as far as in this market," said Epler. "In Indiana, we have a lot of corporate gyms and a lot of studio gyms, and what I found over the last probably five-to-six years of being in the fitness industry, is that we really didn't have anything that was really tailored towards fitness enthusiasts."
Ralph H. Underwood, Jr., 82, Noblesville, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Ralph was born November 11, 1939, in Troy, N.Y., to the late Ralph H. Sr., and Helene (Smith) Underwood. Ralph served in the U.S. Navy and was a graduate of Syracuse University. Ralph was the widower of...
Anne Elisabeth Meyer, 52, Cicero, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 24, 1970, in St. Louis, Mo., to Timothy and Dawn Moloney. Anne graduated from Lawrence Central High School with the Class of 1988 and from the University of Dayton in 1992. She was employed at CNO Financial Group in Indianapolis as an IT Project Manager.
For Hamilton County Parks Dept. Director Chris Stice, this was an opportunity that couldn’t be passed up. With the unanimous approval of the department’s park board, 107 acres of land in Hamilton County, near the intersection of 216th Street and Hinkle Road in Westfield, were purchased with the intent of adding the acreage to the county’s park system It technically has a Noblesville postal address. The decision was supported by the Hamilton County Council and Commissioners.
The Indiana Prairie Farmer Master Farmer Reception and Panel Discussion will be held at 3:30 p.m. on July 19 in conjunction with the Farm Management Tour to honor the 2022 Master Farmers. This year’s award recipients will discuss keys to success during the course of their long farming careers.
Kids have a tendency to keep going, even if maybe they don’t feel the best, and the heat can catch up to them quickly. Medical providers say that’s where parents and coaches have to really pay attention. “It’s really incumbent on the parents and coaches to know their...
It’s about keeping a piece of Indiana’s farm history and heritage alive. That’s why people from across the Midwest are traveling to the Edinburgh area this upcoming weekend to share their passion for antique tractors. “We always say, ‘step back in time with us’ because we like...
