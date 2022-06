Judith Ann Campbell, 71, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Aperion Care in Jacksonville. Cremation rites have been accorded. Judith Ann McAfee was born November 1, 1950 in Springfield. She was raised in Sherman by her mother, Josephine and stepfather John Hammond, as well as her father Daniel McAfee and stepmother Betty of Athens.

1 DAY AGO