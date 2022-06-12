ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IL

Bulldogs rally, end girls softball season in heartbreaking fashion

southcountypublications.net
 3 days ago

Freshman Maddie Logsdon tied the game up with a two-run homer to deep center in the bottom of the seventh, and Mahomet-Seymour scored the winning run in the eighth on a...

www.southcountypublications.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
letsbeardown.com

FORMER BEARS' KICKER WITH AN AMAZING TRICK PLAY!

Ramiz Ahmed was brought in with the Bears in 2020 to provide competition to Eddy Pineiro. However, Ahmed was later let go. He last kicked competitively at the University of Nevada in 2018, when he made 15-of-20 field-goal attempts (75.0 percent). After not playing football while attending UNLV and Arizona State, Ahmed made the Wolf Pack team as a kickoff specialist in 2017 following a tryout.
CHICAGO, IL
AccuWeather

Chicago may hit century mark for 1st time in nearly 10 years

Since the start of June, large portions of the central and eastern United States have been able to enjoy rather seasonable conditions, but, AccuWeather forecasters say, comfortable weather will be but a distant memory in the days to come. A drastic and intense warmup is on the way for a large swath of the country this week as a major atmospheric feature shifts position.
CHICAGO, IL
Maryland Daily Record

George Wendt Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Real Name/Full Name George Robert Wendt Jr. Birth Place: Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Kids/Children Name: Yes (3) George Wendt is an American actor/comedian. He worked in many movies and series mainly he got his fame from playing the character of Norm Peterson in an American television sitcom named Cheers. He had also done notable work in movies such as Dreamscape, Forever Young Etc.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Poison hemlock is blooming in Illinois

University of Illinois Extension Educator Ryan Pankau joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why poison hemlock could pose a serious threat to your health. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahomet, IL
City
Homer, IL
Mahomet, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Glenwood, IL
Sports
City
Glenwood, IL
Seymour, IL
Sports
City
Seymour, IL
1470 WMBD

Caterpillar moving headquarters out of Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Caterpillar is once again giving the State of Illinois the equivalent of a cold shoulder. More than five years after Big Yellow announced it was moving its corporate headquarters out of Peoria and to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, the company now says it’s moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas in the coming months.
DEERFIELD, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Toby Keith Cancels Ribfest Performance | DuPage Monkeypox Case | Hometown Picnic

Toby Keith has canceled his June 17 performance at Ribfest after disclosing on Sunday that he has been battling cancer. The country music star shared on social media that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall. He said that he has spent the past six months undergoing chemo, radiation and surgery. A Ribfest spokesperson said in a statement “We are very disappointed with the news of his cancellation, but our thoughts and prayers go out to Toby and his family as he faces a very difficult and challenging time in his life.” She continued, “We are examining our options at the moment and intend to replace Toby Keith on our stage, and will announce our plans shortly. However, we stand with the millions of Toby Keith fans at this time and say, “Get well soon, Toby!”
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
flyfishings.art

Salmon Lake Michigan Chicago

Salmon Lake Michigan Chicago. Tony and crew show us how to catch them and how. Rods and reels, downriggers, and. The tale of two salmon species, and how they became the most beloved angling opponents on this great lake. This week tony shows us all the rods, reels, lines and baits we need to catch salmon on chicago's lakefront. Some say that hooking a huge fish sometimes.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

46 Years Ago: F-4 Tornado Destroys Homes, Kills Two in Lemont

I grew up in Lemont, as did a few generations on both sides of my family. We all have tornado stories to tell. Mine is from 1991, but there’s always one particular day that people remember more than most: June 13, 1976. I wasn’t born yet. My parents had...
LEMONT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghs#Bulldogs#Rbi
WGNtv.com

EF-0 tornado confirmed Monday in Western suburbs

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The National Weather Service said Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado ripped through the Western suburbs for over two miles on Monday night amid severe storms. Following damage assessment by NWS, the agency said the tornado began in unincorporated Schaumburg and traveled southeast for 2.2 miles into Roselle. Estimated peak winds were around 80 mph and the tornado had a max width of 25 yards.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Brookfield Zoo among venues torn up by powerful storm

BROOKFIELD, Ill. - Powerful storms caused tree damage at Brookfield Zoo, forcing the zoo to close Tuesday morning. Zoo officials said all of the habitats are intact and, most importantly, the animals were safe during Monday’s storm. Brookfield Zoo crews started cleaning and cutting up downed tree limbs around...
BROOKFIELD, IL
WGN News

Storms, then dangerous heat; Advisory issued

An approaching warm front Monday will bring a complex of thunderstorms to the area. Expect storms to move through between mid-morning and afternoon. Northern Illinois has a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Our main threats include damaging winds and hail.  Humidity will start building Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday as a heatwave, currently […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
CBS Chicago

Fire damages insulation supply at roofing business in Hammond, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire destroyed a roofing business in Hammond, Indiana Fire officials said the fire burned roofing insulation, leading to structural damage at Gluth Roofing, located at 6701 Osborn Ave.Fireworks are the suspected cause of the fire. Roofing insulation used for schools was destroyed, causing a hit to the company already suffering from supply issues. Gluth roofing had another fire at the business in June of 2020.
HAMMOND, IN
Q985

This Plant is Now Flowering In Illinois–And It Can Kill You

It's known by many names; devil's bread, devil's porridge, poison parsley, carrot fern, California fern, winter fern, and others--but you've probably heard the name before. Conium maculatum, or more commonly, poison hemlock. And as for the part about it being able to kill you, if you doubt me, remember what...
MONTICELLO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy