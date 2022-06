Edward Kent Bacon Jr., 87, of Sherman, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born January 20, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to E. Kent Bacon Sr. and Elinor (Clapper) Bacon, and they preceded him in death. He married Marilyn Schumann June 14, 1958. He is survived by his...

