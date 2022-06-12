Anna Hunley receives All-Sectional honors

Louise Ross, 97, a lifelong resident of Mechanicsburg, Buffalo and Springfield, passed away in Lenoir City, Tenn. May 6, 2022. Her life began simply in Mechanicsburg, when she was born as the eldest of nine to Nellie and George Ross. Her family moved from Buffalo to Springfield and she attended Feitshans High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Louise enjoyed professional success first at LICO for 10 years and then for 30 years as an executive secretary for Vice Presidents Francis O’Brien and Tom Costa at Franklin Life Insurance Company.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO