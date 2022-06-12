Anna Hunley receives All-Sectional honors

Judith Ann Campbell, 71, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Aperion Care in Jacksonville. Cremation rites have been accorded. Judith Ann McAfee was born November 1, 1950 in Springfield. She was raised in Sherman by her mother, Josephine and stepfather John Hammond, as well as her father Daniel McAfee and stepmother Betty of Athens.
Louise Ross, 97, a lifelong resident of Mechanicsburg, Buffalo and Springfield, passed away in Lenoir City, Tenn. May 6, 2022. Her life began simply in Mechanicsburg, when she was born as the eldest of nine to Nellie and George Ross. Her family moved from Buffalo to Springfield and she attended Feitshans High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. Louise enjoyed professional success first at LICO for 10 years and then for 30 years as an executive secretary for Vice Presidents Francis O’Brien and Tom Costa at Franklin Life Insurance Company.
Edward Kent Bacon Jr., 87, of Sherman, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born January 20, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio to E. Kent Bacon Sr. and Elinor (Clapper) Bacon, and they preceded him in death. He married Marilyn Schumann June 14, 1958. He is survived by his...
Brenda K. Moody, 77, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born in Springfield, June 27, 1944, the daughter of Ross E. and Minnie Hewitt Sr. She married William “Bill” Moody in Springfield, March 20, 1965 and he survives.
