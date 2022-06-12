ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Big middle innings power Chukars past Vibes in high-scoring affair

By Post Register
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter giving the Vibes only their second win on Friday, Idaho Falls (12-4) bounced back with an entertaining 25-17...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

How Wyatt Jensen's rodeo obsession helped him win a state title in tie-down roping

When you chat with Wyatt Jensen, something shines through clearer than sunlight through a stained-glass window. The guy is all about rodeo. Jensen, a rising senior at Snake River High School, doesn’t just live and breathe rodeo. It’s more accurate to say he embodies it. For Jensen, it’s a year-round venture, a hobby that has transformed into a lifestyle across the last several years.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot getting off to rough start in Legion ball

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Broncos are getting off to a bit of a rough start in American Legion AA baseball this season, finding themselves in an 0-4 hole despite showing some strong hitting. The Broncos played four games last week with two doubleheaders, opening with a twin bill on...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Neddo, Dennis

Dennis Clifford Neddo, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 7, 2022, at The Gables of Ammon. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice and his loving family. Dennis was born January 26, 1944, in Brigham City, Utah, and raised by his mother Pearl Ann Andreasen and stepfather, Donald Eugene Neddo. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On December 14, 1965, he married Linda Marie Ryner in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dennis and Linda made their home in Idaho Falls where Dennis was employed as a bus driver for the INL for several years. He enjoyed hockey, Green Bay Packers football, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves baseball, barbeques, and spending time with his family. Dennis is survived by his son, Sean (Linda) Neddo of Idaho Falls, ID, their children, Nick and Ryan; daughter, Wendy (Brian) Oswald of Idaho Falls, ID, their children, Taylor and Ashlee; son, Eric (MyLinda) Neddo of Idaho Falls, ID, their children, Mason, Kristian, Pyper, and Peyton; son, Mitch (Patricia) Neddo of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Darla Barlow (Les, deceased) of Idaho Falls, ID; Lewis D. (Margaret) Neddo of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Linda (Dave) Klatt of Chubbuck, ID; sister, Mary Lynn Hartwell (Ralph, deceased) of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Elaine (Danny) Gray of Idaho Falls, ID; sister Joan (Steve) Poulsen of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Neddo; father, Donald Neddo; mother, Pearl Stoddard; and brother, Rodger Neddo. Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dennis 1/26/1944 - 6/7/2022Neddo.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Smart, Noma

Noma Sanderson Smart was born in Alpine, Idaho, on February 16, 1919, and passed away on June 10, 2022, at the age of 103. She was the last living child of James Sanderson and Almeda Palmer Sanderson. When she was nineteen, she met her lifelong partner, Gilfred Smart. In the next six years, they added to their family with two boys and two girls, Loa (Jess) Bastible of Norman, Oklahoma, Roger (Dorothy) Smart of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Gilfred (Linda) Smart Jr., of Tremonton, Utah, and Debra (Fred) Kovach of Idaho Falls. They were married for 72 years, until Gilfred's death in 2013. Noma was of the first Meter Maids in Idaho Falls. She also worked in the records department and as a court clerk. She left the Idaho Falls Police Department 14 years later. Never content to sit idly, she went to work for the Idaho Department Store until it closed. Noma and Gilfred soon retired and spent their winters in Quartzite, Arizona, They were avid rock hounds. After Gilfred passed away, the decision to move to Lincoln Court was made and she moved from her home of 50 years. She loved playing Pinochle, Help Your Neighbor, was a prize-winning Wii bowler, and a hotshot at Putt Putt golf. Noma is survived by her four children and many grandchildren. She had so many descendants that her family lost count. The family would like to thank the staff and friends at Lincoln Court for their friendship and care. They would also like to thank the staff for the wonderful care she received at Teton Post Acute Care that treated her with love and compassion. We will miss her and the joy she brought to her family and friends. She was one of a kind and holds a special place in each of our hearts. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Noma 2/16/1919 - 6/10/2022Smart.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Sports
Post Register

Adkins, Evonne

Evonne Adkins, 73, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022. Evonne was born August 14, 1948, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Everett and Betty Bell Adkins. She attended West Jefferson High School, then went to Idaho State University where she completed her teaching degree. She taught school for the Shelley and Blackfoot School Districts for 35 years. Evonne enjoyed skiing, playing the guitar, drawing, and painting. She had a witty sense of humor. She spoiled her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She had the kindest heart that would do anything for someone in need. Survivors include her three sisters, Eileen Bird of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Susan (Charles) Stewart of Monteview, Idaho, and Sandra (Roger) Jackson of Roberts, Idaho; and fifteen nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Betty Adkins. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Mud Lake. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Evonne 8/14/1948 - 6/9/2022Adkins.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls student wins national award for invention

Jasmine Lima, a ninth-grader at American Heritage Charter School, took home a national award for her invention earlier this month. Lima was one of about 70 award-winning students from across the United States who were honored at the Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention in Dearborn, Mich. The U.S. Nationals award ceremony,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Phelps, Eric

Eric Jordan Phelps, 55, of Ashton, died June 10, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He was born March 12, 1967, in St. Anthony, Idaho to Leslie Bigler and Doyle Phelps. He attended schools in Ashton and graduated from North Fremont High School in 1985. After graduating from high school he moved to Glendale, Arizona where he attended Arizona Automotive Technical College. After graduating with a degree in Diesel Mechanics, he worked for a few years there in Arizona. He then returned to Ashton and was married to Teresa Fisher. Four children were born to this union, Erika, Lacy, Dacoda, and Branson. Eric and Teresa were later divorced. Eric was a hard worker. He worked in construction for many years. He enjoyed running his backhoe. Among the places he worked were for Kent Fisher at Fisher Logging, Jerome Bowen at Lone Pine Nursery, and for Depatco. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and shooting his guns. He enjoyed his ranch, and loved to ride and take care of his horses. He is survived by his parents, Leslie Bigler and Doyle (Bea) Phelps; his children, Erika (Jason) Wood, Lacy (Brandon) Miller, Dacoda Phelps; siblings, Felicia (Woody) Frederick, Trent (Terrie) Phelps, Angie (Steve) Oberhansley, Scott (Shelly) Phelps; and his life partner, Jan Roswell. He is also survived by five grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, and son Branson Phelps. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. The family will meet with friends and family Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Baxter Funeral Home before going to the cemetery for services. Eric 3/12/1967 - 6/10/2022Phelps.
ASHTON, ID
Post Register

Frost advisory issued for Eastern Idaho

A rare mid-June frost advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service calling for below-freezing temps throughout eastern Idaho on Wednesday morning. The weather service is warning the public that temps will be cold enough to "kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered." The mercury is forecast to dip...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
Idaho State Journal

New Bengal Pharmacy manager announced

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is excited to announce the new Bengal Pharmacy manager is Rikki Trussel, a 2012 ISU alumnus from the pharmacy program. “I just think there are so many opportunities with Bengal Pharmacy,” said Trussel. “I worked at the pharmacy when I was an intern, but the telepharmacy part wasn’t around when I was here. That’s been exciting to do.”
POCATELLO, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Madison County women sweep Mrs. Idaho competition

Three Madison County women swept the three divisions during the recent Mrs. Idaho America competition earlier this year. The competition also included a Mrs. Idaho American competition as well as Miss Idaho for America Strong contest. Rexburg’s Hollin Parkinson received the Mrs. Idaho America crown while Sugar City mom, Ellon...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Family devastated after Idaho Falls man dies following hit-and-run on Washington freeway

IDAHO FALLS — A local family is devastated after their loved one was hit and killed by a car while changing a tire in Vancouver, Washington. Jerry Bolland, 42, was on the side of Interstate 205 around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2 when the driver of an oncoming vehicle struck him and continued driving. Bolland was taken to the hospital, where he died. The driver of the other vehicle has not been found and there are no strong leads in the case, according to Lori Bolland Embree.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Trout density in the Henrys Fork of the Snake River

Wild trout populations are resilient and can fluctuate from year to year based on growth, recruitment, and mortality in the fish population. Environmental factors like streamflow can affect the amount of in-stream habitat for fish, which ultimately can affect the amount of spawning and rearing habitat, as well as the amount of overwinter habitat.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

School District 25 announces new principal for Greenacres Elementary School

Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Joel Wilson as the Principal of Greenacres Elementary School. Dr. Wilson joins PCSD 25 from the Idaho State Department of Education, where he currently serves as the Deputy Superintendent. His past leadership experience also includes serving as the Superintendent/Principal for Butte County from 2015-2021. He also previously served as the Superintendent for the Preston and Aberdeen School Districts. He holds the following certifications: Superintendent K-12, Principal Pre-K-12, ESL/ENG K-12 and Spanish K-12. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Vintage WWII warplanes arrive at Idaho Falls Regional Airport

The Flying Legends of Victory Tour is bringing two of the rarest World War II fighter planes still in existence to the Idaho Falls Regional Airport for ground tours and personal flights. The Flying Legends of Victory is a tour run by nonprofit Commemorative Air Force that flies planes stationed...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot announces $3 million-plus BTEC grant

BLACKFOOT — After nearly two years of hard work, Blackfoot School District 55 officially announced a grant for $3,326,440 that will help them establish a career and technical education center. “Almost two years ago we started planning for an amazing event, an amazing outcome, an amazing plan for the...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

INL to host community discussion on Netflix’s Three Mile Island series

Netflix has released a four-part series on the 1979 partial meltdown and subsequent cleanup efforts at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania, and Idaho National Laboratory officials would like to talk about it. INL, the nation’s nuclear energy research laboratory, will hold a community discussion to answer...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Margaret Ethel (Wheeler) Treasure

Margaret Ethel (Wheeler) Treasure 5/10/1930 - 6/9/2022 Margaret Ethel Wheeler Treasure, 92, passed away on Thursday June 9th, 2022 at her home in Rigby, Idaho. She was born May 10th, 1930 in Rigby, Idaho to Albert Wheeler and Marcellene Jenson. She was the 3rd oldest of 6 children. She attended...
RIGBY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy