Big middle innings power Chukars past Vibes in high-scoring affair

Noma Sanderson Smart was born in Alpine, Idaho, on February 16, 1919, and passed away on June 10, 2022, at the age of 103. She was the last living child of James Sanderson and Almeda Palmer Sanderson. When she was nineteen, she met her lifelong partner, Gilfred Smart. In the next six years, they added to their family with two boys and two girls, Loa (Jess) Bastible of Norman, Oklahoma, Roger (Dorothy) Smart of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Gilfred (Linda) Smart Jr., of Tremonton, Utah, and Debra (Fred) Kovach of Idaho Falls. They were married for 72 years, until Gilfred's death in 2013. Noma was of the first Meter Maids in Idaho Falls. She also worked in the records department and as a court clerk. She left the Idaho Falls Police Department 14 years later. Never content to sit idly, she went to work for the Idaho Department Store until it closed. Noma and Gilfred soon retired and spent their winters in Quartzite, Arizona, They were avid rock hounds. After Gilfred passed away, the decision to move to Lincoln Court was made and she moved from her home of 50 years. She loved playing Pinochle, Help Your Neighbor, was a prize-winning Wii bowler, and a hotshot at Putt Putt golf. Noma is survived by her four children and many grandchildren. She had so many descendants that her family lost count. The family would like to thank the staff and friends at Lincoln Court for their friendship and care. They would also like to thank the staff for the wonderful care she received at Teton Post Acute Care that treated her with love and compassion. We will miss her and the joy she brought to her family and friends. She was one of a kind and holds a special place in each of our hearts. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Lincoln Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Noma 2/16/1919 - 6/10/2022Smart.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO