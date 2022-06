BELLMEAD, Texas — The City of Bellmead has issued an evacuation status for residents on Kane Street and Maxfield Street, according to the Bellmead Facebook page. Currently, people are seeking refuge at the Bellmead Civic Center, located at 3900 Parrish St. People have been making their way down in groups since 5 p.m., according to the manager at the Civic Center.

BELLMEAD, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO