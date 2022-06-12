Tinkle Spider

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTinkle Spider can be found in the Daytime throughout the Green...

Minecraft Wiki Guide

The Minecraft Swamp biome is a waterlogged area, consisting of many small islands separated by vast canals of water. In the Bedrock Edition, this water is a murky brown color, and this version also allows for Huge Mushrooms to appear on the islands. Given the large amounts of water, Sugar Cane can be found growing at the edges as well. Lily Pads are exclusively found in Swamp waters, while Blue Orchid flowers are only found on Swamp islands. Witch Huts are only found here too: be wary of them as the Witches like throwing ailing Potions at you!
VIDEO GAMES
Bilefen Zone Guide

The quest to obtain the Worldstone Shards in Diablo Immortal will see you visit Bilefen, home to the Temple of Namari and Kikuras Rapids dungeons. On this page, you can find an overview of the zone, as well as information on the additional side quests and tasks to complete in the codex for this region.
VIDEO GAMES
Hidden Lair Locations

HIdden Lairs are small dungeons you'll find scattered around the map in Diablo Immortal. On this page, there's information on how to find Hidden Lairs as well as the rewards you can expect for completing them. Hidden Lairs in Diablo Immortal. Hidden Lairs are mini-dungeons that you'll encounter as you...
VIDEO GAMES
Tiny white tortoise baby is the "first of its kind"

An extremely rare white tortoise baby has just been revealed to the world for the very first time. The tiny, red-eyed reptile has pigmentless skin and a pale shell, caused by a genetic disorder known as albinism. Zoo keepers say the odds of an albino tortoise are 1 in 100,000.
ANIMALS
The Secretary Bird Is So Gorgeous, It Could Easily Become A Character In A Pixar Movie

The secretary (Sagittarius Serpentarius) is a large African bird related to hawks and eagles. It got this name because of its quill-like crests on the back of its head that resemble 18th-century clerks with pens tucked into their wigs. This predatory bird has another distinctive feature. Eyelashes. Long, prominent eyelashes that makeup models would kill for.
ANIMALS
Texas Fisherman Shocked After Capturing Monstrous 7-Foot-Long Alligator

Using a bow and arrow, a Texan fisherman captured a massive, prehistoric-looking alligator gar in Falcon Lake, Texas. Gerardo Benitez, the fisherman's brother, shared photos and a video of the massive 7-foot-8-inch gar on Facebook in a post that went viral from the Falcon Lake Fishing & Outdoors group on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
Crow Rides On The Back Of An Eagle In Once-In-A-Lifetime Photos

Phoo Chan, a talented California-based bird photographer whose photos have been featured by National Geographic, has captured an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime series of photos of a crow landing and riding on the back of a bald eagle mid-flight. According to Chan, “Crows are known for aggressively harassing other raptors that are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
A Tarantula the Size of a Dinner Plate!

Are you one of those who are terrified of spiders? Then Theraposa blondi, otherwise known as the Goliath birdeater is guaranteed to scare your socks off. According to reports, this massive tarantula is as big as a dinner plate and has no difficulty in devouring an animal the size of an opossum: "T. blondi‘s body size can reach up to 12 centimeters (about 5 inches), and if you add its leg span it measures up to 28 centimeters (11 inches). It weighs up to 170 grams (6 ounces)."
Toy Story 4 Pinball Machine Revealed, First Video and Playfield Images

Toy Story 4 will be the next machine from Jersey Jack Pinball, in two limited edition models featuring different art packages, but both featuring tons of toys, ramps, and a carnival game theme. This is Jersey Jack’s second collaboration with Disney after 2018’s Pirates of the Caribbean and their first team up with Pixar. You can watch the first gameplay teaser below.
VIDEO GAMES
How To Find All Disgusting Bugs

Disgusting Bugs are a part of Punk Frogs' slimy diet. You will find these bugs hidden throughout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge story mode episodes. These items are part of The Punk Frogs' special requests. Find them all, and you'll get 100 points. Where Can You Find Disgusting Bugs.
VIDEO GAMES
Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Chorus achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide. This Achievements and Trophies page is a stub. Make it...
VIDEO GAMES
What to Do With Old Currency

The civilized areas of Fortuna III in The Cycle: Frontier have fallen into disrepair and have been reclaimed by nature. With all rules and social norms thrown out of the window, the old-world currency is useless. Or is it?. What is Old Currency Used For?. Old Currency can be found...
VIDEO GAMES
As the crow dies: The strange world of bird funerals

Corvids are not only incredibly intelligent birds, but they even show fascinating behaviour when one of the pack dies. Corvids, such as crows, rooks and ravens, are some of the smartest animals out there. They can learn to make new sounds, they can cooperate and even use tools. But as Dr Kaeli Swift tells Alice Lipscombe-Southwell, they also have some intriguing rituals when it comes to their dead… and could even be capable of feeling empathy.
ANIMALS
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki Guide

Episode 2: "Big Apple, 3 pm" is part of IGN's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Wiki. This Episode features Rocksteady as the final boss, has three optional challenges, three collectibles, and takes place in the streets of New York. Challenges. You will be able to complete the following challenges...
COMICS
Starfield Fans Think You'll Be Able to Visit Earth, and See Real-Life NASA Projects

Starfield fans seem to have spotted our own solar system in Starfield, alongside real-life NASA projects – which means Earth may be explorable. Reddit users are scanning every second of gameplay revealed during the Xbox Bethesda Game Showcase and believe they've found evidence that players will be able to visit Earth in the 24th century. During a section of the showing, in which Bethesda's Todd Howard explained that Starfield has more than 1,000 planets to explore, users spotted that our solar systems, Sol is seemingly one of the systems that players can travel to.
ASTRONOMY
Jurassic World Gets a 6-Movie Collector’s Edition

With Jurassic World Dominion now in theaters, we have two separate trilogies set in the dinosaur-riddled modern world. To celebrate this milestone, the powers that be are releasing the Jurassic World 6-Movie Collection. You can preorder it now in either a standard edition or a collector’s edition that includes fancy packaging and a pretty rad dinosaur statue.
MOVIES

