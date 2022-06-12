Tinkle Spider

The Minecraft Swamp biome is a waterlogged area, consisting of many small islands separated by vast canals of water. In the Bedrock Edition, this water is a murky brown color, and this version also allows for Huge Mushrooms to appear on the islands. Given the large amounts of water, Sugar Cane can be found growing at the edges as well. Lily Pads are exclusively found in Swamp waters, while Blue Orchid flowers are only found on Swamp islands. Witch Huts are only found here too: be wary of them as the Witches like throwing ailing Potions at you!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO