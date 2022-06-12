ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Jeter, Inkster win Am Fam Champ Celebrity Foursome event

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — While round two of the American Family Championship wrapped up Saturday, Derek Jeter...

Channel 3000

Charles Witz

Charles H. Witz, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. A private celebration of life will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. Charles was...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Randell (Randy) Rothmann

Randell (Randy) Rothmann, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Prairie du Sac on June 12, 2022. Randy was born in Dodgeville, to Lyle “Toby” and Arlene (Diem) Rothmann on October 12, 1965. He lived in Mt. Horeb until 1977, when his parents purchased Toby & Co. in Prairie du Sac. Randy went to school at Sauk Prairie High School. He worked at Timco Mfg. until he felt he wanted something more so he moved to Florida for a few years. He moved back to Prairie du Sac to be with his family when his mother got sick. Randy worked at Jimmy’s for many years until it closed and then worked at Sauk Lanes until he faced medical issues.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin volleyball releases Big Ten schedule

MADISON, Wis. — The reigning national champions now know their path back to the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin released it’s Big Ten schedule Tuesday afternoon. UW opens up conference play on September 23rd when Northwestern comes to the Field House. The Badgers close out conference play with 4-straight road trips, the final one to Columbus on November 26th.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

How to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 in the Madison area

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. This day came more than two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and marks the day that the last slaves in Texas and all those formerly enslaved were officially granted freedom. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, though...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Ricky Alan Stuttgen

Ricky Alan Stuttgen, age 49, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a short but hard fight with brain cancer. He was born on September 6, 1972, to Charles and Darla in Medford, WI. Ricky married Cindy (Schneider) on October 17, 1998, in Wausau, WI.
MEDFORD, WI
Channel 3000

Eugene B. “Geno” Eagan

Eugene B. “Geno” Eagan, age 93, passed away on June 13, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi. Born on May 30, 1929, in Avoca, WI the son of Joseph and Edith Eagan. Geno was the youngest of three boys. Geno retired from research and development from...
LODI, WI
Channel 3000

Sue Ann (Randall) Hubanks

DEFOREST – It is with great sadness we announce that on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Sue Ann Linda (Randall) Hubanks peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., after a brief illness. Sue Ann was born in Madison on March 8, 1951, to Harry...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss

Madison – Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss, age 51, passed away on June 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on July 26, 1970, in Burlington, IA to parents Daniel J. and Nancy J. (Elgin) DeVilbiss. Douglas moved to the Madison area with his mom at the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Jeanann Emily Mattei

Jeanann Emily (Oberto) Mattei, age 90, of Lake Delton, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Private family services will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022 with Monsignor Peter Oberto celebrating. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery. Jeanann was born on April 16, 1932...
LAKE DELTON, WI
Channel 3000

Laurence Allen Udelhofen

Laurence “Larry” A. Udelhofen, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home after a well-fought battle with Metastatic Kidney Cancer. Larry was born February 13, 1959, in Evanston, Illinois the son of Donald and Sue (Nichols) Udelhofen. He spent his...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers promote Joe Krabbenhoft to associate head coach

MADISON, Wis. — After seven years with the Badger men’s basketball team, Joe Krabbenhoft is getting a promotion. A Wisconsin alum, Krabbenhoft was named associate head coach on Monday. He had previously served as an assistant coach. “Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Eldora M. Hermanson

COLUMBUS—Eldora M. Hermanson age 101, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Home Again Assisted Living, Columbus. She was born on April 25, 1921 in Columbus, the daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Link) Schmitt. Eldora lived most of her life in the Columbus area, except for a few years at Saddle Ridge Estates near Portage. Eldora graduated from Columbus High School. She then went on to Columbia County Normal Teachers College in Columbus where she received a two-year license for teaching. She later earned a four-year degree in Elementary Education from UW-Whitewater. Eldora taught for 36 years, teaching in Marshall, Town of Hampden and Columbus school districts. She was a substitute teacher during retirement for a few years. She was a member of the Columbus Women’s Civic Club and is a member of St. Jerome Parish. Eldora enjoyed teaching in primary grades, painting, flower gardening, crafts, sewing and especially being with her family.
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Kenneth V. Harasim

Kenneth V. Harasim, age 79, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells with Wess Burchett officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Sybil Ann Stillwell

MADISON, Wis. — Sybil Ann Stillwell, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at UW Hospital. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Tomah, WI, the daughter of Donald Lyon Stillwell and Betty Rose Pearce. Sybil genuinely loved GOD, her family and her country. She called...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Very Asian Week

We’re celebrating what makes Madison “Very Asian”. From July 3-8, we’re putting a spotlight on Madison’s Asian community during the inaugural Very Asian Week, presented by Madison Magazine and Very Asian Foundation. There are two parts to the week:. Michelle Li, an award-winning, veteran journalist, was...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Joyce A. Wahl

Joyce A. Wahl, age 90, of Monroe, died Friday, June 10, 2022 at Graceland Manor. Joyce was born on December 26, 1931 in Monroe, the daughter of Robert Leo and Helen Faith (Hoffmeister) Broge. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1950. Joyce was a city girl that became a farmer’s wife in Blanchardville following her marriage to Willis I. Wahl in 1953. She worked as a nursing assistant at St. Clare Hospital and Pleasant View before retiring from Dorman’s Cheese. After retirement, Joyce found her dream job as the “coffee lady” at Kwik Trip. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and visiting with family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother who enjoyed helping others.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Rescue Spotlight: Underdog Pet Rescue

Lauren Brinkman founded Underdog Pet Rescue 10 years ago because, while she saw some great things happening in the rescues and humane societies she’d volunteered for in the decade prior, she also saw things she wanted to change. “I wanted to make rescue more approachable and accessible because I found that [some] felt like it was a very judgmental experience, or that they had to jump through a lot of hoops.”
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Lou Ann Valeria Bonjour

Lou Ann Valeria Bonjour, age 85, passed away at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born at home in Roxbury on July 26, 1936 to the late William and Alice (Breunig) Mack. Lou Ann attended St. Norbert’s Catholic School and later attended Sauk City High School. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” A. Bonjour on Sept. 12, 1953; he preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2014. Lou Ann was devoted to her family and raising her 6 children at home, she looked forward to family events and supporting her grandchildren. Alongside Bob they founded Sauk Prairie Storage and Warehousing. She was a dedicated member at St. Norbert’s in Roxbury where she played organ; learned by ear, helped serve the funeral luncheons and was a member of the CCW.
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel 3000

New pop-up tenant opens at Garver Feed Mill

Roll Play Madison, a board game cafe, is opening a pop-up experience through mid-September at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side. Roll Play originally opened at 449 State St. in 2019, but decided not to renew its lease at that location in April of this year. The pop-up at Garver opened during Memorial Day Weekend.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

During kitten season, local rescue in need of foster homes

It’s kitten season, which is when many animal shelters and rescues need more foster homes. Madison-based Underdog Pet Rescue is one of the organizations experiencing a high influx of pregnant cats and litters of kittens this season, says Joleen Zimbal, development director for the shelter. The rescue works with...
MADISON, WI

