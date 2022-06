The Wild Cards came from all across the globe -- the UK, Korea, and Mexico -- and arrived in the lush and green city of Raleigh, North Carolina, for one reason and one reason only: To become home run hitters. There was no questioning their commitment -- they've already been at work for months on their own. No one could dispute their athletic bona fides, either, with two Olympic athletes among the mix. But would three days of coaching from some of the best baseball minds in the business be able to turn them into dinger-crushing sluggers before FTX MLB Home Run Derby X on July 9 at Crystal Palace Park? That was the question.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO