Daniel Calparsoro helmed the gritty and adrenaline-filled action thriller racing movie ‘Centauro,’ borrowing from the novel by Jeremie Guez. The Netflix original Spanish movie follows Rafa, a budding racer taking the fast lane to life. He has to put his hands into ice to keep the grip on the bike, but having a grip on reality seems more challenging. When the mother of his child falls into jeopardy, Rafa must venture into the underbelly of organized crime in the city of Aragon to save her. The finale is sketchy, and you may need some clarity. In that case, let us get you up to speed. SPOILERS AHEAD.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO