Firefighters Prevent Widespread Damage in Blaze at Home Near La Jolla

Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire damaged a two-story home Saturday near La Jolla.

Firefighters arrived at 3:50 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 820 block of Muirlands Vista Way, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log.

Crews quickly gained control of the blaze, in the garage. It caused slight damage to a room on the first floor.

Units at the scene include two trucks, a division chief, six engines, two battalion chief and a medic. A fire investigator has been assigned to the case.

– City News Service