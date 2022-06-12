ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Firefighters Prevent Widespread Damage in Blaze at Home Near La Jolla

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7Woc_0g8DrFw300
Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire damaged a two-story home Saturday near La Jolla.

Firefighters arrived at 3:50 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 820 block of Muirlands Vista Way, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log.

Crews quickly gained control of the blaze, in the garage. It caused slight damage to a room on the first floor.

Units at the scene include two trucks, a division chief, six engines, two battalion chief and a medic. A fire investigator has been assigned to the case.

– City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
osidenews.com

Two killed in separate incidents on train tracks in Encinitas and Vista

North County— Two pedestrians were killed on train tracks in separate incidents in Encinitas and Vista on June 9, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported. One person was killed at about 5:20 a.m. on June 9 when an Amtrak train hit them near the 1000 block of North Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, according to authorities. Deputies found the person dead upon their arrival.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Coast Guard Searches for Teenager Who May Have Drowned Off Mission Beach

Lifeguards and police dive teams were still searching Wednesday for a swimmer who went missing near Tower 16 in Mission Beach. San Diego Fire & Rescue Department lifeguards spotted a group of swimmers with one individual who appeared to be in distress near Jersey Court at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two unidentified teenagers were rescued, while a male victim did not surface, according to Monica Munoz, the communications manager for SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#City News Service
NBC San Diego

Cal Fire Halts Spread of 65-Acre Brush Fire East of Otay Mountain

A brush fire that broke out in far east San Diego County on Sunday night was 25% contained and no longer spreading Monday, according to Cal Fire San Diego. The brush fire that started in a remote area south of Barrett Junction, near Dulzura, started around 6:45 p.m. and charred an estimated 65 acres before midnight Sunday, Cal Fire said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

CVPD Looking For Pursuit Suspect Who Ran Away After Crashing Into Home

Chula Vista police are on the lookout for a man who led them on a high-speed chase before crashing into a house and running away. “It was airborne probably landed about right here,” Cynthia Hernandez said as she retraced the path the SUV took through her backyard fence and into her father’s bedroom.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Firefighters work to knock down brush fire in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Oceanside firefighters are working a brush fire that broke out Sunday northwest of 800 Wala Dr. Smoke may be visible, but there is no immediate fire threat, authorities say. Residents in the 300 block of Rimhurst Court, all of Wala Drive and the 300...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Man, 28, Seriously Wounded in Barrio Logan Shooting

A shooting in Barrio Logan left a 28-year-old man seriously injured Tuesday, authorities said. The victim was involved in some sort of confrontation with two unidentified men in the area of Boston Avenue and South 28th Street when the gunfire erupted shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

A Warning from Fire Officials

OCEANSIDE - Officials are warning residents to be cautious as wildfires become more prevalent in San Diego County and the rest of Southern California during the hot, dry summer months. Chief David Parsons of the Oceanside Fire Department tells NBC 7 after three years of drought, the landscape has changed...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Four armed men rob group of jewelry, cash in Encinitas

Encinitas, CA–Four armed men in ski masks robbed two females and two males of jewelry and cash early Sunday morning in Encinitas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. The incident was reported at 12:21 a.m. on South Vulcan Avenue at East E Street. The suspects were described...
ENCINITAS, CA
KABC

A lesson to be learned? San Diego residents not letting city give the street over to bicyclists

(San Diego, CA) — More bike lanes are taking over San Diego streets and some residents and business owners are not happy about it. University Heights resident Susy Holts claims Mayor Todd Gloria is doing this despite months of pushback from residents in several communities. Crews from the City of San Diego were out early Tuesday morning, spray-painting curbs red as they add protected bike lanes to Park Boulevard. As a result, about 80 parking spaces will be eliminated. Some residents say they like the idea of being able to bike safely in the neighborhood. The Mayor’s Office says the bike lines were approved years ago after a review of public input.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy