Firefighters Prevent Widespread Damage in Blaze at Home Near La Jolla
Fire damaged a two-story home Saturday near La Jolla.
Firefighters arrived at 3:50 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 820 block of Muirlands Vista Way, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log.
Crews quickly gained control of the blaze, in the garage. It caused slight damage to a room on the first floor.
Units at the scene include two trucks, a division chief, six engines, two battalion chief and a medic. A fire investigator has been assigned to the case.
– City News Service
Comments / 0