Welcome to June’s edition of the Rookie Hot List, MLB.com’s monthly look at some of the rolling rookies around the Major Leagues. A reminder, as always: this is not about who’s having the best season. It’s not about who’s going to win Rookie of the Year. It’s about who’s hot -- rookie players who have put up the best performances over the past 30 days. There’s a slight bias toward playing time, so a player with twice as many at-bats or innings will get the nod over one with slightly better rate stats.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO