ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

For the record

By Guardian Staff
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

An opinion piece said the Bank of England would be infuriated by a potential stamp duty rise, when a cut was meant (It’s a top Tory ploy. Why hasn’t Sunak cut stamp duty?, 5 June, p55).

An article said that a portrait of Mary, Queen of Scots, “registers her reign as queen of Scotland from 1542 to 1587”; Mary lived until 1587 but was forced to abdicate in 1567 (Power, prestige and pearls on show in a rare gathering of our islands’ queens, 5 June, p4).

In a column about the Parthenon marbles, references to Byron’s The Curse of Minerva had the eponymous goddess mistakenly turned into “Medusa” on second mention (Why shouldn’t the Greeks have their marbles back? We proved we lost ours long ago, 29 May, p43).

A travel feature mistakenly located the Beach at Bude hotel on the north Devon coast; it is in north Cornwall (Rooms with a sea view, 5 June, Magazine, p33).

Other recently amended articles include:

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t be complacent, another Covid wave is coming. Here’s how we can manage it

As we move into summer, more than two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the words “new wave” are probably the last thing anyone wants to hear. Yet it is true that recent UK data (as well as data from Florida and other places) indicates that sublineages of the Omicron variant, BA.4 and BA.5, are kicking off a new wave of cases. With the pandemic no longer dominating the news in the way it once did, it’s worth taking stock of where we are and what needs to be done.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Bank Of England#Scots#P43#Bude
The Guardian

He can’t handle the truth! Did Simon Pegg really reveal Tom Cruise’s darkest secret?

If you were online at all this weekend, you may very well have noticed an interview that Simon Pegg gave to The Times (£). It didn’t offer much new information when it comes to Pegg (he had an alcohol problem, he wants to be taken seriously, he has tattoos now). However, it did appear to reveal something new about Pegg’s frequent co-star Tom Cruise: he is compulsively unable to display contrition.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

316K+
Followers
77K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy