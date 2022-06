Carlos Dunlap‘s NFL story isn’t finished being written, and the next chapter could take place in Carolina with the Panthers. The former Florida pass rusher took a visit with the NFC franchise on Tuesday, but he left the facility without inking a contract. However, NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted that the visit went well, and the two sides could come to an agreement in the coming days.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO