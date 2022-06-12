ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man arrested and banned from Madison Square Garden after allegedly assaulting two men after hockey game

By Sharif Paget, Liam Reilly
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged after he allegedly assaulted two men following an NHL playoff game at Madison Square Garden this week, the New York City Police Department told...

