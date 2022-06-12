Man arrested and banned from Madison Square Garden after allegedly assaulting two men after hockey game

The father of 23 Rackz, a rising DMV rapper who was fatally shot last week, says he spent years trying to get his teenage son back on the right path. “Nobody could get him to stay off the streets,” Michael Johnson told FOX 5 about the late 16-year-old. “I’d go to work, and he’d be gone when I come home. So we had a relationship of me trying to get him off the streets and him thinking, once he got money off his hands, he was gone. And as far as guns on the street, he had been arrested one time for a gun, but D.C. won’t hold those kids. I begged the judges, P.O., keep him. Just keep him. But the next day, he was home. It’s so easy for these kids to get guns, it really is.”

