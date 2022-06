I’m the shining star of my family — the first to go to college. Being a first-generation college student from both sides of my family has been a glorious achievement for all the most delightful reasons. My parents put a lot of adoration behind their words when they tell people: “My daughter goes to UC Berkeley.” It’s an endearing sentiment I hold close when I think of how proud I’ve made them. When I watched my senior friends graduate, I couldn’t help but get emotional at the thought of how important my graduation would be. No one in my direct family has a university degree and I would be the first.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO