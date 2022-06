CHENNAI: Jishnu Balaji of ELLIS (Madurai) defeated A Achinth of ITTC 12-10, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11,11-4 in the boys Under-13 quarterfinals of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association 1st state ranking tournament in memory of D Vishwa organised by Rams table tennis club here on Saturday. Results: Quarterfinals: Boys: U-13: Jishnu...