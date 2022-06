Hale and Lubbock counties both rank in the bottom half of counties for a ranking of health outcomes, which measures current overall health, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. Hale County also ranks in the bottom half of counties for health factors, which measures future health quality, while Lubbock County was ranked one of the healthiest counties in that category.

HALE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO