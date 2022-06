One thing Roswell, New Mexico is good about doing is not wasting a bit of time getting to the nitty gritty of what’s to come. Roswell, New Mexico 4×01: “Steal My Sunshine” did just that. It stole the town of Roswell’s sunshine if only for a moment when it was hit by St. Elmo’s Fire. No, we’re not talking about the 1985 film. The new alien squad that consists of Tezca, Bonnie, and Clyde set off some weird vibes in the earth and now the gang has to figure out what it all means.

