Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags

Those bracing for the reconstruction of Grandview Parkway and East Front Street between Garfield Avenue and Division Street will receive a year’s reprieve: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) now plans to tackle construction work in 2024 instead of 2023, avoiding overlapping with city bridge work next year and allowing more time to order materials. That project will be followed in 2025 by a second major 2.2-mile project to reconstruct Grandview Parkway/M-22/South West Bay Shore Drive between Division Street and Cherry Bend Road. MDOT will host an open house Tuesday to start gathering public feedback on design options for that stretch, which could include a roundabout at the Grandview Parkway/M-22/M-72/Bay Street intersection.

3 DAYS AGO