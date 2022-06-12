Relay For Life of Grand Traverse

A 36-year-old man was arrested at an East Bay Township hotel Monday after threatening an employee with a knife. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, which did not release the name of the hotel, Central Dispatch received a call from a hotel employee at approximately 6am. A guest was allegedly upset and wanted food and began arguing with the employee, then threatened the staff member with a knife. The guest also asked the employee for money. After that, the guest left the hotel desk area and returned to his room.

EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO