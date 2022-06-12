ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Manitou Music Presents The Sound Garden Quintet

Featuring Sunrise and Sunset Sounds: From June...

Art After Hours in Glen Arbor

Nine Glen Arbor galleries & artists studios will keep the night light burning this summer as part of Art After Hours. It offers visitors a chance to take a self-guided walking tour of galleries located in Glen Arbor's art district, a five-block area from Lake Street to M-22 to M-109 West. Participating galleries are: Arbor Gallery, Center Gallery, Forest Gallery, Glen Arbor Artisans, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Glen Lake Artists Gallery, Margo Burian Fine Art, North Gallery, & Synchronicity Gallery.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation's culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
New Regional Project Dashboard Highlights Upcoming Projects Throughout Five-County Region

The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, in collaboration with Traverse Connect, Rotary Charities, and Networks Northwest, has launched a brand-new "Grand Traverse Regional Project Dashboard." According to a press release announcing the launch, the new dashboard is intended as a resource "to increase awareness about important community needs and drive collaboration amongst community leaders as they pursue local, state, and federal funding opportunities, such as through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)."
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Final Days To Nominate For 2022 TCBN 40Under40

The nomination period for the 2022 Hagerty Traverse City Business News 40Under40 closes this Friday, June 17. Now in its 16th year, this celebration recognizes individuals in Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie and Kalkaska counties – under the age of 40 – who are movers and shakers, and making an impact on the region's economy. If you fit this description or know someone who does, complete the form here.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Grandview Parkway Project Moved Back; MDOT Starts Planning For Phase Two From Division To Cherry Bend

Those bracing for the reconstruction of Grandview Parkway and East Front Street between Garfield Avenue and Division Street will receive a year's reprieve: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) now plans to tackle construction work in 2024 instead of 2023, avoiding overlapping with city bridge work next year and allowing more time to order materials. That project will be followed in 2025 by a second major 2.2-mile project to reconstruct Grandview Parkway/M-22/South West Bay Shore Drive between Division Street and Cherry Bend Road. MDOT will host an open house Tuesday to start gathering public feedback on design options for that stretch, which could include a roundabout at the Grandview Parkway/M-22/M-72/Bay Street intersection.
Man Arrested After Threatening Hotel Employee With Knife

A 36-year-old man was arrested at an East Bay Township hotel Monday after threatening an employee with a knife. According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, which did not release the name of the hotel, Central Dispatch received a call from a hotel employee at approximately 6am. A guest was allegedly upset and wanted food and began arguing with the employee, then threatened the staff member with a knife. The guest also asked the employee for money. After that, the guest left the hotel desk area and returned to his room.
EAST BAY TOWNSHIP, MI

