Alden, MI

Torch Lake Whitefish Festival

 4 days ago

An art/craft show that will feature nature themed artists with...

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
After 13 Years a Man and His Horse Are Reunited at Harbor Springs Ranch

After almost 14 years, a man and his horse were reunited at a ranch in Harbor Springs. For two years Jake Slater and his horse, Traveler, were inseparable. Jake worked on a ranch in northern Michigan, and because Traveler had previously come from an abusive handler, Jake had to earn his trust and friendship. After those two years together, Traveler had to be sold and the pair never saw each other again.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
Art After Hours in Glen Arbor

Nine Glen Arbor galleries & artists studios will keep the night light burning this summer as part of Art After Hours. It offers visitors a chance to take a self-guided walking tour of galleries located in Glen Arbor's art district, a five-block area from Lake Street to M-22 to M-109 West. Participating galleries are: Arbor Gallery, Center Gallery, Forest Gallery, Glen Arbor Artisans, Glen Arbor Arts Center, Glen Lake Artists Gallery, Margo Burian Fine Art, North Gallery, & Synchronicity Gallery.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Rockhounds shine light on new rock discovery in Leland

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A group dedicated to combing area beaches for rocks discovered a fluorescent treasure on a beach in Leland. Leland's history has beach combers searching for the famous Leland Blue rocks, which is slag from iron smelting operations. It is this same operation from the late...
LELAND, MI
Jordan River Michigan Fishing Report

Jordan River Michigan Fishing Report. If you need something for your trip up north, we’re sure to have it. It is catch and release for both browns and brookies in these streams but you can keep a rainbow or two for a winter trout. It is catch and release...
New Regional Project Dashboard Highlights Upcoming Projects Throughout Five-County Region

The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, in collaboration with Traverse Connect, Rotary Charities, and Networks Northwest, has launched a brand-new “Grand Traverse Regional Project Dashboard.” According to a press release announcing the launch, the new dashboard is intended as a resource “to increase awareness about important community needs and drive collaboration amongst community leaders as they pursue local, state, and federal funding opportunities, such as through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).”
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Grand Haven teen drowns while reading at Elk Lake

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Two toddlers drown in northern Michigan pond, state police say

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two toddlers following an apparent drowning in a northern county Monday afternoon. Responding police in Otsego County responded to a report of two kids that went missing in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association. When police...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Grandview Parkway Project Moved Back; MDOT Starts Planning For Phase Two From Division To Cherry Bend

Those bracing for the reconstruction of Grandview Parkway and East Front Street between Garfield Avenue and Division Street will receive a year’s reprieve: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) now plans to tackle construction work in 2024 instead of 2023, avoiding overlapping with city bridge work next year and allowing more time to order materials. That project will be followed in 2025 by a second major 2.2-mile project to reconstruct Grandview Parkway/M-22/South West Bay Shore Drive between Division Street and Cherry Bend Road. MDOT will host an open house Tuesday to start gathering public feedback on design options for that stretch, which could include a roundabout at the Grandview Parkway/M-22/M-72/Bay Street intersection.

