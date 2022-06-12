Torch Lake Whitefish Festival

After almost 14 years, a man and his horse were reunited at a ranch in Harbor Springs. For two years Jake Slater and his horse, Traveler, were inseparable. Jake worked on a ranch in northern Michigan, and because Traveler had previously come from an abusive handler, Jake had to earn his trust and friendship. After those two years together, Traveler had to be sold and the pair never saw each other again.

