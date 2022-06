Dale Ashley, 53, Williamstown, WV, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. Born in Sweeny, TX, on February 17, 1969, he was the son of Diane Abbott Santana. He was a 1988 graduate of Cedar Hill High School in TX. After high school, he joined the Navy where he served during the Persian Gulf War, and was Naval Base Police. He was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1999 and then joined the Coast Guard serving 22 years before his retirement in 2021. He served in various capacities while in the Navy and Coast Guard while receiving multiple commendations for his service. He was a member of the American Legion Post#159, Williamstown, and the VFW. He was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was a brother and friend to many and was always wanting to help anyone. Dale attended Hope Fellowship Church in Middlebourne, WV.

WILLIAMSTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO