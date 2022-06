Following UFC 275, there have been major changes in the UFC rankings this week. Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) has made his debut on the UFC P4P rankings list, coming in at # 11. This of course follows his victory over Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA) last Saturday night in Kallang, Singapore. It was in round five, with only 28 seconds left on the clock that Prochazka finished Teixeira via rear-naked choke, becoming the Czech Republic’s first ever UFC champion.

UFC ・ 9 HOURS AGO