LETTER: Iowa lawmakers should protect black bears

Yankton Press & Dakotan. June 14, 2022. Editorial: The AG Bows Out: What’s Still At Stake. Perhaps the decision by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg not to seek reelection this year wasn’t too surprising — although, given his resolute stand on the matter in the face of public scrutiny and gubernatorial pressure tactics the last 21 months, it may have caught some people off-guard. It certainly didn’t come with a definitive public declaration. Hints of Ravnsborg’s decision had been swirling around for days until a television reporter emailed the AG late Friday to get a firm response, and Ravnsborg confirmed he had decided not to seek renomination at the Republican Party’s state convention at the end of the month.

