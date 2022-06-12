ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: Iowa lawmakers should protect black bears

Cover picture for the articleDespite having black bears historically, Iowa is desolate without them now. When one wanders into the state, it sparks people’s curiosity. They are one of the most beloved of all wildlife in America — they are...

WOWT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs several bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law Monday. HF2127 provides payments to child care providers from families participating in the state child care assistance program. HF2246 allows a provisional license to interns enrolled in a doctoral degree program in psychology. HF2549 incentivizes mental...
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WHO 13

Iowa parents react to $100M investment in school safety

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Reynolds rolled out a $100 million plan to improve security at all Iowa schools. The bulk of the federal funding will go towards infrastructure improvements such as staff radios, security doors, or a buzzer system to let visitors into the building. The proposal is providing peace of mind to some […]
KCCI.com

Iowa reports some Primary election errors due to machine malfunctions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
Corydon Times-Republican

See how many dinosaur fossils are in Iowa

Investigated the number of dinosaur fossils found in Iowa using data from the Paleobiology Database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. June 14, 2022. Editorial: The AG Bows Out: What’s Still At Stake. Perhaps the decision by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg not to seek reelection this year wasn’t too surprising — although, given his resolute stand on the matter in the face of public scrutiny and gubernatorial pressure tactics the last 21 months, it may have caught some people off-guard. It certainly didn’t come with a definitive public declaration. Hints of Ravnsborg’s decision had been swirling around for days until a television reporter emailed the AG late Friday to get a firm response, and Ravnsborg confirmed he had decided not to seek renomination at the Republican Party’s state convention at the end of the month.
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
Axios Des Moines

Older women are leaving Iowa's workforce in droves

Data: Peter Orazem, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios VisualsWomen aged 55 and older were the biggest demographic to drop out of Iowa's workforce since the start of the pandemic, countering the national narrative that young moms are the ones staying home most, according to a labor analysis by Peter Orazem, an economist at Iowa State.Why it matters: Iowa has faced a slower labor recovery during the pandemic and state officials have tried everything to draw people back, including cutting unemployment benefits.State of play: The pandemic sparked a nationwide exodus of older people from the workforce, but this especially hurt...
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: No arguments here on look of new plate

At the unveiling of Nebraska's new license plate design last week First Lady Suzanne Shore correctly noted that it's "a state sport in every state to criticize license plates." Let the games begin. But you're not going to get a lot of criticism here. We actually think we ended up...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices?

Iowa Republicans are heading into the general election hoping to hold onto their trifecta control in the Statehouse, as well as their U.S. congressional seats. Democrats are working to flip seats and retain Democratic incumbents like U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne. All of Iowa’s U.S. House seats and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. […] The post Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com

Axne campaign ad attacks Zach Nunn over Adventureland death

DES MOINES, Iowa — The gloves have come off in the race to represent Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Democrat, Congresswoman Cindy Axne, is pulling no punches when it comes to her opponent Republican Zach Nunn. Axne's first 2022 cycle campaign ad started airing Tuesday morning. The ad essentially...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
Sioux City Journal

Gov. Ricketts tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore have both tested positive for COVID-19. "Both of us are experiencing very minor symptoms," the governor said in a news release. "We will be following CDC guidelines and will be isolating.”. Both Ricketts and Shore tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning,...
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, June 14th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- An attorney for the Iowa Utilities Board says the staff is reviewing several items in Carbon Solutions’ proposal to construct approximately 681 miles of pipeline through Iowa to carry liquified carbon dioxide. A couple of people spoke during the public comment period of the I-U-B meeting about pipeline concerns. Cynthia Hansen of Shelby County testified that landowners are being harassed by land agents “who are showing up multiple times when they’ve already been told know that the landowner is not interested in signing for voluntary easements.” Hansen also said surveyors are showing up on private property without notice. I-U-B chair Geri Huser (Jerry HYOO-ser) told Hansen that landowners have the right to file comments if there are situations “they believe are outside the statutory framework for proceeding of this type.”
